PATH EX, Inc. Announces Successful $5 Million Financing Round to Advance CycloPE, a Breakthrough Treatment for Sepsis

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / PATH EX, Inc., a medical device company located in the Texas Medical Center Innovation Factory, is excited to announce the successful completion of a $5 million financing round. This investment was led by IAG Capital Partners and supported by the TMC Venture Fund and Fitz Gate Ventures. The capital raised will accelerate the development and future commercialization of CycloPE®, a medical device designed to rapidly eradicate bacteria from the bloodstream in patients suffering from sepsis.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to infection and affects millions of people worldwide each year. The CycloPE® device would represent a significant advancement in sepsis treatment, offering a potentially lifesaving intervention for patients with limited treatment options.

The recent financing round, closed on April 25th, 2025, follows compelling clinical data demonstrating the device's capacity to reduce bacterial load and support key improvements in patient biomarkers. "We are grateful to have the support of IAG to further our mission of transforming the treatment landscape for sepsis," said Sinead Miller, CEO of PATH EX, Inc. "This funding enables us to take our next steps towards bringing CycloPE® into clinical practice, offering healthcare providers a powerful tool in the fight against this critical condition."

Funds will support product development, additional clinical trials, and expansion of PATH EX's operational capabilities. The company is committed to meeting rigorous safety and regulatory standards as it prepares for FDA submission. In parallel with this financing, PATH EX is pleased to welcome Jeff Burbank to the Board of Directors. Jeff brings over 30 years of in-depth management experience with companies developing, marketing, and manufacturing innovative medical products. His leadership and deep industry insight will be invaluable as the company continues its next steps towards commercialization.

"We believe in the potential of CycloPE® to make a substantial impact on patient care," stated Ehsan Jabbarzadeh, a venture partner at IAG. "Our investment reflects our confidence in PATH EX's innovative technology and the dedicated team behind it."

PATH EX, Inc. is focused on advancing a medical device that addresses an urgent unmet need. The company's experienced team and institutional backing, combined with strong clinical evidence, represent an exciting breakthrough in the fight against sepsis.

For more information about PATH EX, Inc. and CycloPE®, please visit www.pathex.co.

