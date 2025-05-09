Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Announces Annual General Meeting Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") was elected.
The detailed voting results are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Kyle Floyd
13,873,331
69.564%
6,070,045
30.436%
Rob Sckalor
19,909,161
99.828%
34,215
0.172%
Shannon McCrae
16,263,443
81.548%
3,679,933
18.452%
Alastair McIntyre
14,939,653
74.910%
5,003,723
25.090%
Donovan Pollitt
14,381,572
72.112%
5,561,804
27.888%
Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the SEC's website via EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or on Vox's website (www.voxroyalty.com).
About Vox
Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.
