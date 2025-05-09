Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUVP | ISIN: CA92919F1036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.05.25 | 21:33
3,070 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.05.2025 00:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kyle Floyd

13,873,331

69.564%

6,070,045

30.436%

Rob Sckalor

19,909,161

99.828%

34,215

0.172%

Shannon McCrae

16,263,443

81.548%

3,679,933

18.452%

Alastair McIntyre

14,939,653

74.910%

5,003,723

25.090%

Donovan Pollitt

14,381,572

72.112%

5,561,804

27.888%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the SEC's website via EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or on Vox's website (www.voxroyalty.com).

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd

Chief Executive Officer

info@voxroyalty.com

(720) 602-4223

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/vox-announces-annual-general-meeting-results-1025561

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.