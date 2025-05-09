Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A116WZ | ISIN: CA48113W1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 17J
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 08:01
0,886 Euro
+2,19 % +0,019
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOURNEY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOURNEY ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9010,93808.05.
0,8940,94408.05.
JOURNEY ENERGY
JOURNEY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOURNEY ENERGY INC0,886+2,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.