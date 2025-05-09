Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The Notification Letter confirmed that the Company evidenced a closing bid price at or greater than the USD$1.00 per common share minimum requirement for 10 consecutive business days from April 24, 2025 to May 7, 2025 and that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.

The common shares of the Company and public warrants continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "KWE" and "KWESW", respectively.

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

