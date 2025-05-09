Atlanta-Based Impact Apparel Brand Launches Global Fundraising Effort with Free Shipping Until May 11

Dark Yarn (DY), the global social impact fashion brand redefining Pride apparel, today announced a bold and urgent initiative: 100% of all proceeds will be donated to Pride organizations worldwide through May 31. To accelerate participation, free shipping is offered through Sunday, May 11 in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508825104/en/

A model wears apparel from Dark Yarn's Pride Collection, part of the global impact brand's historic initiative donating 100% of proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations through May 31, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Dark Yarn)

Founded in Atlanta, Dark Yarn is more than fashion-it's a movement. With the tagline "Declare Yourself," DY empowers individuals to wear their truth with pride, purpose, and premium design. "This is social impact reimagined," says Dark Yarn's leadership team, "As long as we can pay our people, support our systems and cover order costs this month, we're happy. The rest goes to the community." The brand is a leader in modern identity-based fashion, blending aesthetic minimalism with a deeper message of self-expression and social change.

Powered by enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure, Dark Yarn operates fulfillment centers in 9 countries and ships to 141 destinations worldwide, ensuring localized delivery with global reach. This technological edge allows DY to scale impact with unprecedented volume and speed.

"People are hungry for real, community-led companies," says Mark Cusack, Dark Yarn's UK based brand ambassador, LGBTQ+ author and lecturer. @notdefining "Dark Yarn is exactly that-made by our community, for our community."

Unlike traditional Pride merchandise, DY defies clichés and embraces identity through elevated design. Inspired by Coco Chanel's adage, "Luxury is the absence of vulgarity," each piece in DY's lineup is carefully crafted-rooted in storytelling, symbolism, and quiet power.

Dark Yarn offers over 500 products across four distinct collections: Reserve, featuring drop-only limited editions; Lifestyle, designed for everyday wear; Sport, blending LGBTQ+ identity with active and streetwear styles; and Legacy, a bold lineup of 110 typographically designed headwear pieces that celebrate pride culture through statement typography.

While Pride is at the heart of this initiative, Dark Yarn is designed for every day-not just parade day. "Pride is not just a moment-it's a movement," adds LGBTQ+ influencer Isaiah Kaitschuck. @fruitygolden "I'm honored to contribute to something bigger than myself."

Fuel the Movement. Fund the Future.

As Pride organizations face increased political resistance and declining sponsorships, DY is calling for a new model of community-led fundraising.

"We can no longer rely on traditional funding models. It's time to consolidate, mobilize, and fund our future ourselves," says Dark Yarn's leadership team "The system has changed-and we must collectively adapt to preserve our interests."

This initiative directly confronts nonprofit fatigue and delayed responses from legacy organizations. Despite multiple outreach attempts to Pride leadership groups, DY's appeals for partnership were met with silence. This campaign is a rallying cry to the community: we cannot afford complacency.

An initiative of this size, scale, and global reach has never been attempted in LGBTQ+ fundraising. "This kind of community care is exactly what we need right now," says SK, a popular trans/nonbinary influencer who has shared their journey on Instagram @justsaysk. "This is more than a campaign-this is a turning point."

What's Next for Dark Yarn

- DY for Business: Launching June 2025, this B2B platform will allow nonprofits, charities, and businesses to leverage DY's technology to create high-quality apparel for fundraising, events, and organizational branding-on-demand and at scale.

- DY "000" Knitwear Line: A luxury knitwear and cashmere house will debut in late summer, combining heritage craftsmanship with contemporary identity.

- Ambassador Program: DY's automated ambassador platform allows anyone to sign up, sell apparel, and earn commissions-either for themselves or to be donated to causes like The Trevor Project or The Black Trans Advocacy Coalition. Ambassador Link

This Is the Engine. This Is the Call.

Dark Yarn is igniting a global movement-and it begins with what we wear. In a world changing faster than our institutions can keep up, DY obligates every creator, every leader, and every ally use their platforms to amplify this mission. "This is not the time for silence-this is the time for action. Let's act now, let's make a difference," adds Jon Pinney, Founder of Valltees, an apparel brand spreading positivity one t-shirt at a time.

Inquiries please contact press@darkyarn.com.

Link Media Kit

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250508825104/en/

Contacts:

press@darkyarn.com

Website: www.darkyarn.com