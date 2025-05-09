Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Two of Thailand's most respected aesthetic clinics, AMARA Clinic and Doctor Mek Clinic, have joined forces to launch AM International Hospital, a specialist institution dedicated to delivering advanced aesthetic and wellness services. The new hospital is set to address rising demand across Southeast Asia for safe, personalized, and high-quality beauty solutions.





AMARA and Doctor Mek Clinics Launch AM International Hospital to Capture Southeast Asia's Aesthetic Wellness Market

This collaboration combines over a decade of hands-on expertise and innovation in aesthetic enhancement. AM International Hospital is designed to serve both domestic and international clients, with a strong emphasis on personalized care, transparency, and service excellence that reflects evolving regional lifestyle trends.

"This launch represents more than a clinic expansion - it's a strategic response to the region's growing appetite for reliable, result-oriented aesthetic services," said Dr. Wisanu Hengsavasdi, founder of AMARA Clinic. "We are establishing a new benchmark for quality and trust in the industry."

Dr. Vatchapon Tanamittramanee, founder of Doctor Mek Clinic, added:

"In today's beauty landscape, sincerity and clear, tailored guidance matter more than ever. We are creating an environment where each person's goals are met with care, integrity, and professionalism."

With expansion plans targeting Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and other neighboring countries by the end of 2025, AM International Hospital aims to become a central hub for aesthetic wellness across Southeast Asia. The hospital offers a refined portfolio of advanced beauty treatments, including non-invasive technologies and holistic consultation services.

To strengthen its position, the hospital is actively forming partnerships with industry bodies and regional institutions, further enhancing credibility and driving innovation in the wellness and aesthetic care sectors.

The hospital also introduced well-known Thai actresses Pei Panward Hemmanee and Bow Maylada Susri as official Brand Ambassadors. As actual clients, their involvement underlines the hospital's commitment to authenticity through its "Real Case, Real Customers" approach - showcasing genuine results and building trust with prospective clients.

With a blend of individualized care, state-of-the-art safety standards, and innovation-driven services, AM International Hospital reflects Thailand's emergence as a leading destination for lifestyle-focused aesthetic and wellness experiences.

