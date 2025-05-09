Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 05:48 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Huawei: Keeping Cities Moving, Amplifying Urban Rail Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Smart Urban Rail Summit, themed "Steaming Ahead with Cloud-Network Convergence and Data & AI Enablement for Smart Urban Rail", was held in Hong Kong, China.

Thomas Xu, Vice President of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU and Director of the BU's Partner Development and Sales Department highlighted the importance of identifying the most suitable information, digital, and intelligent technologies for addressing specific service needs.


Dr. Tony Lee Kar-yun, Operations and Innovation Director at MTR, believed that the integration of digital resources and innovative AI applications can enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience, and pointed out that this integration will serve as the foundation for more efficient urban transportation and more convenient community life.


Mr. Xi Xiaodong, Chief Engineer of Shanghai Rail Transit Maintenance Support Co., Ltd., emphasized the need for metro operators to integrate external resources and enhance internal core capabilities if they are to achieve high-quality development.


Nelson Huang, Rail Business Director of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU, stated that Huawei integrates innovative ICTs, such as the cloud, big data, 5G, AI, and IoT based on the digital and intelligent foundation for urban rail.

Mr. Xiong Xinbin, Rotating CEO and Senior Vice President of Beijing Railway Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering (BRI) noted that they have deployed Pangu models to empower rail transportation, utilized Ascend and Kunpeng to lay a solid data foundation, and integrated AI to develop a comprehensive intelligent O&M platform.


During the follow-up roundtable salon, Mr. Ji Kun, Overseas Rail Solution Director of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU; Datuk Dr. Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman, Chairman of the Malaysian Rail Industry Corporation (MARIC); Chan Hing-keung, Chief of Operations Engineering Service & Innovation at MTR; Mr. Xi Xiaodong, Chief Engineer of Shanghai Metro Maintenance and Support; Mr. Xiong Xinbin, Rotating CEO and Senior Vice President of BRI; and David Xu, Vice President of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU and Director of the BU's Solution Development I&V Dept - delved into technology enablement scenarios, transformation pain points, data value mining, and user experience upgrade.


Huawei has served more than 300 urban rail lines in over 70 cities around the world. Moving forward, Huawei will deepen its cooperation with industry partners by consistently adhering to the principle of "openness, cooperation, and shared success". The company is determined to realize convenient travel and smooth logistics, alongside digital and intelligent transportation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682561/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682562/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682563/image_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682564/image_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682565/image_5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-keeping-cities-moving-amplifying-urban-rail-intelligence-302450827.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.