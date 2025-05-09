Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Basel, Switzerland, 9 May 2025 - In its qualitative Q1 2025 update, Lonza reported a strong performance across its CDMO business in line with the Full-Year Outlook 2025. CHI progressed successfully on its recovery path in line with its Full-Year 2025 expectations.
1CDMO: Lonza excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI).
