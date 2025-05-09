Anzeige
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 09:31
6,605 Euro
-2,87 % -0,195
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 07:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGS ASA: TGS Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, NORWAY (9 May 2025) - Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.59 per share) in Q2 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.59 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 15 May 2025
  • Ex-date: 16 May 2025
  • Record date: 19 May 2025
  • Payment date: 2 June 2025
  • Date of approval: 8 May 2025


About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
