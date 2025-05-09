Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global: Empower Europe's energy transformation and build a zero-carbon future

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2025, Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global, emphasized CHINT's commitment to advancing ESG-aligned, full-lifecycle low-carbon solutions. CHINT will continue investing in these innovations to empower clients for a sustainable growth while driving the industry toward a smarter and greener future.

As Intersolar Europe is the "wind vane" of the global new energy industry, when talking about what is the core goal of CHINT's participation in this exhibition and what is the uniqueness of the European market, Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global said, "Intersolar Europe is a key platform to link global energy innovators. CHINT's core objectives for this exhibition are threefold: Through this exhibition, we will demonstrate our hard technical strength, deepen local cooperation and deliver sustainable commitments. The European market is highly dynamic and technology-oriented."

"CHINT's strategy, specialized in full chain service capabilities developing, covered from power generation to power distribution, ensured one stop leading from production to service site, integrated technical solutions across diversified business scenarios. Every product of CHINT is accompanied by life-cycle carbon footprint tracking, in line with the compliance requirements of European Union Carbon Tariff (CBAM). We believe that Europe is not only a market, but also an 'innovation laboratory' for global energy transformation."

At present, the European energy industry is facing challenges such as electricity price fluctuation and supply chain reorganization. How can CHINT establish differentiated competitiveness? When discussing this topic, Zheng continued, "we understand that differentiated competitiveness stems from addressing customer priorities. In today's VUCA market environment, operational efficiency and energy management efficiency have become key customer concerns."

CHINT as:

A one-stop solution provider with comprehensive product portfolios to enhance enterprise management efficiency

A single-source supplier offering integrated products and services, eliminating interface conflicts and potential disputes

A strategic partner delivering flexible, customized solutions with budget optimization and shortened lead times

About technical value, CHINT has made breakthroughs in smart grid and digitalization. CHINT's breakthrough in smart grid and digital technology has been upgraded from "single-point innovation" to "system-level empowerment". Through the triple leverage of "AI+ data+localization" ecology, it not only solves the real pain points such as grid toughness and green electricity consumption, but also provides a technical path for carbon neutrality. This mode of "deep compliance+value symbiosis" is the key for China enterprises to establish sustainable competitiveness in the global energy transformation.

As for the positive significance of ESG development in enterprises, Zheng believes the true value of a company lies in its ability to contribute to a better future for humanity. At CHINT, sustainable development is part of our corporate DNA. CHINT integrates ESG concepts into our business to promote the ecological environment, cultivate multicultural environments, enhance corporate governance capabilities. From her perspective, ESG serves not just as a compliance framework, but as a value-driven force-guiding both corporate growth and societal progress. It is through innovation, collaboration, and a shared win-win mindset that we can create a more sustainable and beautiful future.

When talking about how CHINT cope with cultural differences and localization challenges in overseas market expansion, Zheng said, "Our strategy is to think globally and act locally. For example, in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, we have established sales and service networks with local partners. In mature markets such as Europe, we attract local talents through mergers and acquisitions and set up R&D centers to deeply understand regulations and user needs. At the same time, we pay attention to social responsibility, such as participating in the 'lighting the countryside' photovoltaic project in Africa and promoting the household photovoltaic universal program in Latin America to integrate into the community through action."

When asked about her predictions about the key trends of the new energy industry in the next 3-5 years and how CHINT will proceed to lay out, Zheng pointed out that two key trends are emerging as the renewable energy market continues to grow.

First, the energy mix is rapidly diversifying. The large-scale integration of wind, solar, energy storage, and electric vehicles is expanding application scenarios while placing higher demands on grid resilience, harmonic control, and dynamic response capabilities. In response, distribution and transmission operators are accelerating the development of new power systems characterized by deep integration of generation, grid, load, and storage, driving the grid toward greater efficiency, flexibility, and stability.

Second, technological innovation is becoming the core engine of industry advancement. From breakthroughs in battery technology to grid-forming and distributed storage solutions, the intelligence and responsiveness of energy systems are improving significantly. Meanwhile, leading industry players are increasingly focused on the green transformation of industrial parks, with renewable energy playing a key role in carbon reduction. Green power technologies, such as SF6-free switchgear, are rapidly replacing traditional systems, contributing to emissions reduction while enabling safer and more sustainable grid operations.

CHINT remains committed to innovation-driven development, working closely with leading customers to co-develop globally competitive solutions. With a focus on energy storage, green power distribution, and other strategic sectors, we continue to invest in ESG-aligned, full-lifecycle low-carbon solutions-empowering our clients to achieve sustainable growth and driving the industry toward a smarter, greener future.

