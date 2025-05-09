Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Three Months of 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 9, 2025 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today its interim financial results and business progress for the first three months of 2025.

Revenue for the first three months increased by 62% to DKK 1,347 million, reflecting a strong performance in both Travel Health and Public Preparedness. Travel Health revenue increased by 52% to DKK 680 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by increased demand for rabies and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccines. Public Preparedness revenue increased by 83% to DKK 629 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. This exceeded initial expectations due to successful efforts to advance the deliveries of a few, but larger, existing orders into the first quarter. Other revenue was DKK 37 million.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was DKK 420 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Financial guidance for the full year is maintained at a revenue of DKK 5,700-6,700 million and an EBITDA margin of 26-30%.

DKK million 3m 2025 3m 2024 2025 Guidance Revenue 1,347 831 5,700 - 6,700 EBITDA margin 31% 3% 26-30%

Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: "A very strong first quarter for our Travel Health business, demonstrating a 52% growth year-over-year and puts us ahead of our strategic goal of an average annual growth rate of 10-12% for this part of the business until 2027. We also recorded our first US sales of the chikungunya vaccine after its approval in February and ahead of the April recommendation from ACIP. Our phased launch plan for the vaccine is progressing as planned with the first European markets coming online over the next couple of months while we also continue our efforts to expand the regulatory approvals to other territories. Chikungunya represents an increasing public health threat across the globe, and we are proud to have entered our first partnership to improve access to the vaccine for low- and middle-income countries. In Public Preparedness, we also delivered above expectations. While this was largely due to a number of deliveries occurring ahead of plans, it goes to show the strength and scale of our manufacturing setup to meet the increased demand for our mpox/smallpox vaccine."

Highlights from the first quarter

Travel Health

Vimkunya was approved in the US and EU in February as the first virus-like particle (VLP)-based chikungunya vaccine and the first chikungunya vaccine for persons aged 12 years and older. Additionally, regulatory submissions were filed in the UK and Canada.

Vimkunya was launched commercially in the US in March and will be launched in the first European markets later during the first half of 2025.

Concurrently with the US approval of Vimkunya, Bavarian Nordic was granted a Priority Review Voucher, which the Company intends to monetize when appropriate.

A strategic partnership was entered with Biological E. Limited in February, initially comprising a contract manufacturing agreement with the aim to provide capacity for the future supply of chikungunya vaccines to endemic low- and middle-income countries.

Public Preparedness

The freeze-dried version of JYNNEOS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March for prevention of smallpox and mpox disease in adults 18 years of age and older. The approval supports the ongoing contract with the US government for stockpiling of the vaccine.

Other business

In January, Bavarian Nordic launched and completed a share buy-back program of DKK 150 million, with the purpose of adjusting the capital structure.

Events after the reporting date

In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend Vimkunya for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus for US persons aged 12 and older traveling to regions with an outbreak or elevated risk of chikungunya, as well as for laboratory workers with potential for exposure to chikungunya virus.

In May, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted marketing authorization in the United Kingdom for Vimkunya ® for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in individuals 12 years and older.

for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus in individuals 12 years and older. In May, the US government exercised additional options valued at USD 143.6 million under the existing contract to supply a freeze-dried formulation of JYNNEOS® smallpox vaccine, with planned delivery in 2026.

