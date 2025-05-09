QCY H3 Pro Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Continuing a String of Global Design Accolades

DONGGUAN, China, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a globally renowned brand in wireless audio technology, is proud to announce that its QCY H3 Pro Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones have received the Red Dot Design Award 2025, one of the most prestigious honors in the global design community.

This new award joins the H3 Pro's increasing number of international awards, including the VGP Design Award and the IDEA Award, thereby further reinforcing its reputation for sophisticated aesthetic, user-centric design, and innovative forward thinking.

Red Dot: The Universal Standard for Design Excellence

The Red Dot Design Award has been one of the most renowned design awards in the world since its establishment in 1954. An international jury of design professionals evaluates products based on design quality, innovation, usability, and functionality. The H3 Pro was distinguished because it features a premium industrial design, a user-friendly interface, and outstanding sound quality.

QCY H3 Pro: A Design and Sound Award-Winning Leap

The QCY H3 Pro is a premium over-ear headphone for immersive, high-resolution sound. Featuring adaptive noise cancellation by up to 50dB and a dual-chip architecture-a main audio chip and a dedicated amplifier chip-it delivers deeper, more powerful bass with better clarity.

The product's ergonomic shape ensures long-lasting comfort throughout extended listening periods. With support for the LDAC codec and being Hi-Res Audio certified, the H3 Pro delivers detailed sound over a wide frequency band. In addition, the implementation of spatial audio technology allows for a multi-dimensional, cinema-like soundstage, while individual EQ settings through the QCY App allow users to tailor their hearing experience based on their personal needs.

A Commitment to the Future of Design.

This recognition mirrors QCY's unwavering commitment to design excellence and empowering users. QCY aims to make high-quality audio accessible by merging intelligent technology, eco-friendly values, and considerate design that enriches everyday life.

Regarding QCY as a top global audio brand owned by Dongguan Hele Electronics, it is committed to expanding the possibilities of wireless audio through technology and intelligent design. With more than 16 years of experience in the field and millions of users across the globe, QCY is still venturing into the future of consumer electronics. Stop by qcy.com to learn about the newest products.

PR Contact

Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY

pr@qcyearphone.com

Rice, Marketing Director, QCY

Rice@qcyearphone.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682332/H3_PRO_win_reddot_design_award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qcy-h3-pro-wins-red-dot-design-award-2025-continuing-a-string-of-global-design-accolades-302450863.html