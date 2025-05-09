Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 07:54 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QCY H3 Pro Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Continuing a String of Global Design Accolades

Finanznachrichten News

DONGGUAN, China, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a globally renowned brand in wireless audio technology, is proud to announce that its QCY H3 Pro Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones have received the Red Dot Design Award 2025, one of the most prestigious honors in the global design community.

This new award joins the H3 Pro's increasing number of international awards, including the VGP Design Award and the IDEA Award, thereby further reinforcing its reputation for sophisticated aesthetic, user-centric design, and innovative forward thinking.

QCY H3 Pro Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025

Red Dot: The Universal Standard for Design Excellence

The Red Dot Design Award has been one of the most renowned design awards in the world since its establishment in 1954. An international jury of design professionals evaluates products based on design quality, innovation, usability, and functionality. The H3 Pro was distinguished because it features a premium industrial design, a user-friendly interface, and outstanding sound quality.

QCY H3 Pro: A Design and Sound Award-Winning Leap

The QCY H3 Pro is a premium over-ear headphone for immersive, high-resolution sound. Featuring adaptive noise cancellation by up to 50dB and a dual-chip architecture-a main audio chip and a dedicated amplifier chip-it delivers deeper, more powerful bass with better clarity.

The product's ergonomic shape ensures long-lasting comfort throughout extended listening periods. With support for the LDAC codec and being Hi-Res Audio certified, the H3 Pro delivers detailed sound over a wide frequency band. In addition, the implementation of spatial audio technology allows for a multi-dimensional, cinema-like soundstage, while individual EQ settings through the QCY App allow users to tailor their hearing experience based on their personal needs.

A Commitment to the Future of Design.

This recognition mirrors QCY's unwavering commitment to design excellence and empowering users. QCY aims to make high-quality audio accessible by merging intelligent technology, eco-friendly values, and considerate design that enriches everyday life.

Regarding QCY as a top global audio brand owned by Dongguan Hele Electronics, it is committed to expanding the possibilities of wireless audio through technology and intelligent design. With more than 16 years of experience in the field and millions of users across the globe, QCY is still venturing into the future of consumer electronics. Stop by qcy.com to learn about the newest products.

PR Contact
Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY
pr@qcyearphone.com
Rice, Marketing Director, QCY
Rice@qcyearphone.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682332/H3_PRO_win_reddot_design_award.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qcy-h3-pro-wins-red-dot-design-award-2025-continuing-a-string-of-global-design-accolades-302450863.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.