09.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Capital Reduction Payment and Currency Conversion Rate

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

Capital Reduction Payment and

Currency Conversion Rate

Lonfin confirms that, in anticipation of the cancellation of trading of the Company's Ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at 08:00am today and, the Capital Reduction documents being approved by Companies House, the distribution of £0.7153p will be made on Monday 19th May 2025 to those shareholders on the shareholder registers as at the relevant record dates detailed below.

Shareholders on the South African register will receive their payment in South African rand converted from Pounds sterling, at a rate of GBP1 = ZAR 24.3141 (ZAR 17.39188 per share), at the closing rate of exchange on Wednesday 7 May 2025, this being the last practicable date before the release of the announcement.

The salient dates of the Capital Reduction, distribution and Termination of JSE Listing will be as detailed below.

2025

Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE

Monday, 12 May

Announce finalisation information by 11:00 am SA time on SENS

Monday, 12 May

Register the Capital Reduction at Companies House UK by 11h00 on

Monday, 12 May

Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm UK time

Monday, 12 May

Effective Date for the Capital Reduction

Monday, 12 May

Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm SA time

Thursday, 15 May

Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital from the Effective Date with the last date for payment being

Monday, 19 May

Termination of listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited

Tuesday, 20 May

Notes:

(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.

(2) The dates and timing of the events in the above timetable may be subject to change.

(3) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS and an announcement on SENS.

Ordinary Share certificates on the South African register may not be Dematerialised or re-materialised between Tuesday, 13 May 2025 and Thursday, 15 May both days inclusive and Ordinary Shares may not be transferred between the registers in London and South Africa from Wednesday, 7 May 2025 to Thursday, 15 May 2025 as a result of the Withdrawal of the admission to trading of the Company's securities on the London Stock Exchange.

The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

United Kingdom

9 May 2025

Enquiries:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 8740

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Roland Cornish/Felicity Geidt

Questco Corporate Advisory PTY Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Tel: +27 (0) 82 786 3537


