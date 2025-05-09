Anzeige
Ulrika Kolsrud new President and CEO of Essity

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Board of Directors has today appointed Ulrika Kolsrud as President and CEO. Ulrika Kolsrud will assume her position on June 1, 2025. Currently, she holds the position as President of Essity's business unit Health & Medical. She succeeds Magnus Groth, who earlier this year informed the Board that he will leave his position during the year.

"Essity has a strong position as a global hygiene and health company. Based on this, we will continue to develop our world-leading brands and strengthen our customer focus and innovation capabilities at a rapid pace. We are entering a phase of increased focus on growth and profitability, and our 36,000 dedicated employees around the world will make this possible. Ulrika has extensive and broad experience across the industries in which Essity operates. She has worked in all areas of the value chain, such as innovation, production, and sales. Ulrika has been a member of the Executive Management Team since 2015, and since 2019 she has been successfully heading Health & Medical. She has an engaging and positive leadership style and the right background to lead Essity," says Jan Gurander, Chairman of the Board at Essity.

"I am honored that the Board of Directors has entrusted me with leading Essity in the next development phase. I see great potential in the company, and it is with great enthusiasm that I take on this assignment. I look forward to working with Essity's fantastic employees to make a real difference for our customers, deliver profitable growth, and take Essity to the next level," says Ulrika Kolsrud.

Ulrika Kolsrud is 54 years old and holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology. She will be based at Essity's head office in Stockholm.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:05 CET on May 9, 2025.

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: 073 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Mikael Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Board, +46 8?788 51 59, info@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/ulrika-kolsrud-new-president-and-ceo-of-essity,c4147912

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4147912/3438852.pdf

Ulrika Kolsrud new President and CEO of Essity

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/ulrikakolsrud,c3407590

UlrikaKolsrud

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ulrika-kolsrud-new-president-and-ceo-of-essity-302450878.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
