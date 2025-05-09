EcoFlow's Home Energy Management System (HEMS) and app is rolling out to the EU market, with AI functions to manage dynamic tariffs and weather for home solar+storage setups. From ESS News EcoFlow announced the European launch of its HEMS at the Intersolar Europe 2025 exhibition in Munich this week. The company claims the system can reduce energy bills by up to 77. 6% through forecasting and dynamic tariff integration, with AI-based automated operation modes. This European release follows the January introduction of the similar Oasis system for the US market at CES 2025, representing EcoFlow's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...