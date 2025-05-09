The Chinese manufacturer told pv magazine that high production costs and low module prices influenced its decision to change its well-known metal wrap through (MWT) technology out for mass produced n-type technology for its latest product. China-headquartered solar cell and module manufacturer Jiangsu Sunport Power Corp. , Ltd. has launched a lightweight module product at the Smarter-E trade show in Munich. The company's new Full Black N-type solar module has an efficiency of up to 22. 5% and a power output of between 420 and 440 W. It is made of high-transmittance tempered glass and relies on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...