Freitag, 09.05.2025
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
WKN: A1C7VD | ISIN: INE522F01014
09.05.2025 09:12 Uhr
CIL and AM Green aim for India's largest RE Supply Contract

Finanznachrichten News

HYDERABAD, India, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In what would be one of the world's largest renewable energy contracts, Coal India Limited (CIL) plans to supply 4500 MW of carbon-free energy, in phased manner, to upcoming green ammonia facilities of AM Green. It would be through a combination of solar and wind whose capacities CIL aims to set up on pan India basis. This initiative aligns with India's national goal of achieving a cleaner energy mix and transition towards net-zero emissions.

AM_GREEN_Logo

A formal non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), for long-term supply and sourcing of renewable energy, was inked on 7th May between the two entities.

While the solar power capacity would be to the tune of 2500 MW to 3000 MW, wind is expected to account between 1500 MW and 2000 MW at an estimated total outlay of around Rs. 25,000 Crores. Potential sites for wind projects will be explored in the southern states of the country. And, for solar plants in the sunny states like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

AM Green will integrate the two renewable sources supplied by CIL with pumped hydro storage to ensure a steady supply of green energy to AM Green facilities.

"While coal remains our mainstay in meeting India's expanding energy needs in the near term, our plans include a proactive role in building a greener and more sustainable future. This is in consonance with our commitment to become the country's integrated energy provider," said P M Prasad, CIL's Chairman.

AM Green promoted by the founders of Greenko, one of India's leading energy transition solutions providers, targets to produce 5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia by 2030. This equals to approximately 1 MTPA of green hydrogen and represents a fifth of India's target for green hydrogen production under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of the Hyderabad-based Greenko Group & AM Green, said, "We are delighted to partner with CIL on one of the world's largest carbon-free, renewable energy supply contracts. We aim to become one of the most cost-competitive producers of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and other green molecules in the world."

The agreement was signed by Sudarsan Bora, GM (E&M) representing CIL while his counterpart from AM Green was Shatanshu Agrawal, Sr. Vice President - Business Development. Present were P M Prasad, Chairman, CIL, Mukesh Choudhary, Director (Marketing) CIL and Anil Kumar, GM (MM & Solar) CIL.

About AM Green:

AM Green is promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, one of India's leading renewable energy conglomerates with deep expertise in building, owning, and operating renewable assets. Greenko is currently developing large-scale closed-loop pumped storage projects to deliver round-the-clock power at competitive rates.

The founders have launched AM Green as a new energy transition platform focused on producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen, Green Chemicals, and Biofuels. These efforts are structured through specialized subsidiaries, enabling technology partnerships and services.

AM Green will lead the production of green chemicals, hydrogen, and biofuels, with a strong commitment to scaling green ammonia across multiple Indian sites. Its goal is to reach 5 MTPA of green ammonia by 2030, equivalent to 1 MTPA of green hydrogen-representing 20% of India's target and 10% of Europe's import target, contributing significantly to global decarbonization and India's net-zero goals.

Contact:

Suheil Imtiaz,
Public Affairs & Strategic Communication
suheil.m@amgreen.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490224/5310051/AM_GREEN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cil-and-am-green-aim-for-indias-largest-re-supply-contract-302450914.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
