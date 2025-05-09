Carr's Group is now a focused specialist agricultural group. The benefits of the reinvigorated management's actions are being seen in the UK, providing confidence in the strategy as a specialist branded product animal supplements business. Challenges remain, such as softness in the drought-affected southern US market. With a strong balance sheet, a cash-generative business and growth opportunities in existing and new geographical markets, the group is successfully transitioning from the value realisation of the last few years to a new growth mandate.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...