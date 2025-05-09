Anzeige
WKN: A2ADY0 | ISIN: NL0011660485 | Ticker-Symbol: 276
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 10:36
9,240 Euro
-2,53 % -0,240
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIF HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIF HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2509,28010:44
9,2609,29010:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 07:59 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sif Holding N.V.: Trading update Q1 2025: Ramp-up of new factory steadily improving

Finanznachrichten News
Reiteration of forecast EBITDA range of €90-120 million

Operational highlights

• Two Lost Time Injuries with LTIF of 2.2 (0 LTI in Q1 2024)
• Sick leave at 9.2% (9.3% in Q1 2024)
• Production of monopiles and transition pieces for Empire Wind 1 and Ecowende and several components for offshore steel structures

• Workforce of 467 permanent staff and 406 flexible staff at the end of Q1 2025 (end of Q1 2024: 393 permanent and 261 flexible staff)
• Total throughput of approximately 39 Kton steel (42 Kton in Q1 2024).

Key figures

• Contribution of €40.1 million (€33.6 million in Q1 2024) of which €32.4 million for Wind (€27.7 million in Q1 2024), €5.2 million for Offshore Steel Structures (OSS) (€3.0 million in Q1 2024), €0.1 million for Marshalling (€0.3 million in Q1 2024) and €2.4 million for other activities (€2.6 million in Q1 2024)
• Adjusted EBITDA of €9.6 million (€8.0 million in Q1 2024) on track for full-year adjusted EBITDA of between €90 million and €120 million
• Net Working Capital of -/- €176.8 million at the end of Q1 2025 (-/- €178.5 million at end of 2024)
• Cash of €102.4 million at the end of Q1 2025 (€113.8 million at end of 2024)
• Orderbook contains 465 Kton for the remainder of 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Download press release:
https://sif-group.com/en/investor-relations/download/76526df2-123f-4dd7-ab55-ad66b42de830/tradingupdateq12025.pdf

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
