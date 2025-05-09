Sif Holding N.V.: Trading update Q1 2025: Ramp-up of new factory steadily improving

Reiteration of forecast EBITDA range of €90-120 millionOperational highlights• Two Lost Time Injuries with LTIF of 2.2 (0 LTI in Q1 2024)• Sick leave at 9.2% (9.3% in Q1 2024)• Production of monopiles and transition pieces for Empire Wind 1 and Ecowende and several components for offshore steel structures• Workforce of 467 permanent staff and 406 flexible staff at the end of Q1 2025 (end of Q1 2024: 393 permanent and 261 flexible staff)• Total throughput of approximately 39 Kton steel (42 Kton in Q1 2024).Key figures• Contribution of €40.1 million (€33.6 million in Q1 2024) of which €32.4 million for Wind (€27.7 million in Q1 2024), €5.2 million for Offshore Steel Structures (OSS) (€3.0 million in Q1 2024), €0.1 million for Marshalling (€0.3 million in Q1 2024) and €2.4 million for other activities (€2.6 million in Q1 2024)• Adjusted EBITDA of €9.6 million (€8.0 million in Q1 2024) on track for full-year adjusted EBITDA of between €90 million and €120 million• Net Working Capital of -/- €176.8 million at the end of Q1 2025 (-/- €178.5 million at end of 2024)• Cash of €102.4 million at the end of Q1 2025 (€113.8 million at end of 2024)• Orderbook contains 465 Kton for the remainder of 2025, 2026 and 2027.Download press release:https://sif-group.com/en/investor-relations/download/76526df2-123f-4dd7-ab55-ad66b42de830/tradingupdateq12025.pdf