CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd: CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Highlights Integrated Clean Energy Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd. ("CRRC Zhuzhou") presents its full suite of zero-carbon technologies at Intersolar Europe 2025, taking place May 7th-9th in Munich, Germany. The company's exhibit at booth B2.540 of Messe München features solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, reflecting its growing role in global decarbonization efforts.

Under the themePowering A Carbon-free Word, CRRC Zhuzhou showcases its integrated solution that enables efficient synergy and optimized configuration across five key areas: power generation, power grid, load management, energy storage and hydrogen production, supporting Europe's shift to a zero-carbon future.

Wind-Solar-Storage-Hydrogen: A Tech Extravaganza

CRRC Zhuzhou features a two-meter-long dynamic sandbox model, scaled at 1:1000, simulating real-world interactions among wind power, solar generation, energy storage, and hydrogen production systems. The exhibit includes current flow simulations and is designed to illustrate the company's integrated technology capabilities supporting the global energy transition.

Complete Smart PV Control Solutions for All Application Scenarios

Utility-Scale Power Plants: 8.8MW centralized inverters compatible with n-type TOPCon bifacial modules, delivering peak performance even in harsh desert conditions.

8.8MW centralized inverters compatible with n-type TOPCon bifacial modules, delivering peak performance even in harsh desert conditions. Commercial and Industrial: Integrated solar-storage smart energy stations with dynamic virtual power plant (DVPP) integration support, transforming rooftop PV into a zero-carbon solution.

Integrated solar-storage smart energy stations with dynamic virtual power plant (DVPP) integration support, transforming rooftop PV into a zero-carbon solution. Residential: 10-30kW microinverter clusters with AI-powered arc-fault protection, ensuring millimeter-precision safety for a worry-free environmentally responsible energy solution for the home.

High-Density Energy Storage Targets Grid Resilience

CRRC Zhuzhou unveils its next-generation 6MWh energy storage solution, featuring:

Designed to improve grid flexibility and efficiency;

Housed in a standard 20-foot container;

The system delivers over 20% higher energy density;

The system reduces power consumption by more than 20% compared to previous models.

5MW All-in-One System Highlights Engineering Integration

The company also showcases its 5MW all-in-one energy storage system, featuring:

Integrated smart smoke and temperature detection alarm system;

Intelligent monitoring and control unit with redundant high/low-voltage protection;

VSG control, full-power four-quadrant operation, and millisecond-level black start response;

Compatibility with CRRC's proprietary 5.X liquid-cooled battery modules for international markets;

Space-efficient 20-foot container design with a 30% smaller footprint than conventional setups;

Modular architecture to streamline maintenance and replacement.

Green Hydrogen Revolution: Smart Manufacturing for the Future

CRRC Zhuzhou debuts a next-generation model for high-performance, flexible green hydrogen production, designed to demonstrate dynamic integration across electricity, hydrogen, and storage systems.

The green hydrogen solution features revolutionary electrolysis efficiency and intelligent control, the innovative system is intended to achieve industrial-scale and cost-effective adoption.

The system includes six proprietary core components: the hydrogen production power supply, the energy management system (EMS), the distributed control system (DCS), the high-efficiency electrolyzers, the advanced gas separation units, and the precision purification systems.

Its applications span across chemical processing, steel manufacturing, clean transportation, and renewable energy storage, accelerating the global transition to zero-carbon hydrogen economies.

CRRC Zhuzhou's advanced solutions are deployed in over 60 countries, powering major landmark projects such as the world's highest-altitude PV plant, wind farm, and the most powerful floating offshore wind turbine, plus large-scale green hydrogen solutions.

"At this year's event, we look forward to meaningful dialogue with global partners on technological advancement, collaborative deployment, and accelerating the path to a zero-carbon future," said Shang Jing, general manager of CRRC Zhuzhou Institute.

