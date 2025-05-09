



KYOTO, Japan, May 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Valuufy, a pioneering value measurement startup, has undertaken a comprehensive environmental impact assessment for a global tech leader and member of the 'Magnificent Seven.' The engagement, which began in March 2025, represents a significant milestone for the young Kyoto-based value creation specialist.The project employs its ValuuCompass to transparently assess impact and value creation for Nature, one of the system's seven stakeholders, and benchmark against other companies in the market. the client will receive the analysis later this month, providing actionable insights on environmental performance across multiple dimensions."For a startup, especially in Japan, securing a major American tech leader as a client is extraordinary," said Kyle Barnes, CEO of Valuufy. "This speaks clearly about how our approach resonates with forward-thinking organizations. We've built ValuuCompass on a solid foundation of academic rigor and practical business value -- our new client is responding to that combination."Addressing Critical Gaps in Sustainability MeasurementThe tech major selected Valuufy after evaluating multiple sustainability assessment solutions. "Gaps and discrepancies exist in current sustainability benchmarking when factoring environmental and social considerations. We appreciate how Valuufy systematically evaluates all relevant topic areas using best in class industry standards coupled with a data-driven, quantifiable approach to derive actionable insights," noted a representative from the company.Breaking New Ground in Precision and Performance BenchmarkingDr Philip Sugai, Director of Research at Valuufy, said, "What sets ValuuCompass apart is its unparalleled level of detail and methodological rigor. Unlike current frameworks that offer broad sustainability disclosure topics, we've developed specific, measurable subgoals for each objective. This granular approach enables something that's been largely unattainable with existing frameworks - genuine benchmarking across companies and industries.""Traditional ESG frameworks mainly look back on what companies have already reported," Sugai continued. "Our work focuses on the future and what matters most to business leaders -- identifying specific opportunities to create value and reduce risk across their entire stakeholder ecosystem. For technology companies with complex global value chains, this perspective is particularly valuable."Directing Sustainability toward Value CreationThis client relationship underscores a growing shift in how leading companies approach sustainability -- moving beyond compliance reporting toward strategic value creation. Technology companies in particular face increasing pressure to demonstrate meaningful environmental improvements while maintaining competitive advantage.Stated Barnes, "Future market leaders understand that sustainability isn't separate from business strategy -- it's central to it. When organizations can quantify their impact and benchmark against competitors, sustainability becomes a concrete business advantage rather than a vague aspiration. It's a fundamental shift from sustainability as compliance to sustainability as value creation."About ValuufyValuufy, Inc. transforms how organizations measure and create sustainable value. Founded in 2024 in Kyoto, Japan, Valuufy emerged from the Value Research Center at Doshisha University and more than ten years of academic research. The company's ValuuCompass provides a comprehensive system for assessing impact and value creation across seven stakeholder dimensions, transforming sustainability from regulatory compliance into strategic competitive advantage. Led by an international team from Japan, Germany, Sweden & USA, Valuufy helps businesses identify hidden risks, uncover growth opportunities, and create measurable value. For more information, visit https://valuufy.com and follow us on https://linkedin.com/company/valuufy/.Contact Information:Kyle BarnesCEO, Valuufynews@valuufy.comSource: Valuufy IncCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.