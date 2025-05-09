DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (CBDU LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2025 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 08-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.05 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46561 CODE: CBDU LN ISIN: LU2977997118 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997118 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDU LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 387451 EQS News ID: 2134214 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2025 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)