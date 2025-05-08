Hub Group, Inc.: Hub Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the first quarter in-line with prior year

First quarter revenue of $915 million

Operating income of $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over Q1 2024

Returned $21 million to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends

Ended the quarter with cash of $141 million

Net debt/EBITDA of 0.4x

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $27 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

"I am proud of the team's performance in the first quarter as we remained focused on yield management, cost containment and operating efficiency initiatives, resulting in an operating income margin of 4.1%, a 40-basis point improvement over last year and a 20-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter. This included a 70-basis point improvement in our Logistics segment operating margins versus last year. Looking ahead we are focused on providing exceptional service and value to our customers while effectively managing our costs and investing in our business to deliver long term growth," said Phil Yeager, Hub Group's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 of $915 million, an 8% decline from $999 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. Strong intermodal volume growth of 8% was offset by lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slowing shipping patterns in our Logistics segment.

First quarter purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $658 million decreased 11% compared to prior year due to lower rail and third-party warehouse costs. Salaries and benefits of $149 million were 3% higher than prior year driven by additional warehouse and driver team members and the addition of EASO. Depreciation and amortization of $33 million decreased 15% in the quarter. Insurance and claims of $11 million decreased 14% due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $27 million were comparable to the prior year.

Operating income for the first quarter was $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $85 million. Net debt/EBITDA was 0.4x, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.

First Quarter 2025 Segment Results

First quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions ("ITS") Segment revenue was $530 million, as compared to $552 million in the prior year due to mix, price and fuel partially offset by higher intermodal volumes. ITS operating income increased to $14 million, or 2.7% of revenue, due to cost control efforts, lower dedicated start-up costs, and improved insurance and claims expenses.

First quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $411 million, as compared to $480 million last year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, exiting of unprofitable business in consolidation and fulfilment, and seasonal softness in managed transportation and final mile businesses. First quarter operating income was $23 million, or 5.7% of revenue, a 70-basis point improvement over prior year as positive contribution from consolidation and fulfillment, managed transportation, and final mile fully offset a lower brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19 million and, as of March 31, 2025, we had cash of $141 million.

2025 Outlook

We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.25. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in Hub Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" - a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 915,216 100.0 % $ 999,493 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 657,924 71.9 % 740,172 74.1 % Salaries and benefits 149,413 16.3 % 144,497 14.4 % Depreciation and amortization 32,578 3.6 % 38,331 3.8 % Insurance and claims 10,882 1.2 % 12,618 1.3 % General and administrative 27,146 2.9 % 27,234 2.7 % Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (65 ) 0.0 % (498 ) 0.0 % Total operating expenses 877,878 95.9 % 962,354 96.3 % Operating income 37,338 4.1 % 37,139 3.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,992 ) -0.2 % (2,506 ) -0.3 % Other, net 295 0.0 % (170 ) -0.0 % Total other (expense) income, net (1,697 ) -0.2 % (2,676 ) -0.3 % Income before provision for income taxes 35,641 3.9 % 34,463 3.4 % Provision for income taxes 8,447 0.9 % 7,410 0.7 % Net income 27,194 27,053 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 347 - Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc. $ 26,847 $ 27,053 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,190 61,325 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,420 61,666

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,674 $ 98,248 Restricted cash 28,436 28,700 Accounts receivable trade, net 568,610 581,516 Accounts receivable other 10,273 10,880 Prepaid taxes 9,177 15,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,642 33,870 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 752,812 768,329 Restricted investments 18,492 21,642 Property and equipment, net 731,933 739,896 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 221,888 233,651 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 897 1,062 Other intangibles, net 258,744 267,357 Goodwill 812,235 814,309 Other non-current assets 24,524 22,097 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,821,525 $ 2,868,343 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 263,267 $ 279,982 Accounts payable other 32,318 29,069 Accrued payroll 27,609 32,833 Accrued other 87,573 91,441 Lease liability - operating leases 44,449 45,492 Lease liability - financing leases 636 663 Current portion of long-term debt 99,564 100,001 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 555,416 579,481 Deferred consideration 28,436 30,639 Long-term debt 152,504 164,361 Other non-current liabilities 50,083 51,004 Lease liability - operating leases 188,108 197,664 Lease liability - financing leases 193 330 Deferred taxes 150,586 152,913 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2025 and 2024. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 72,303,228 shares issued in both 2025 and 2024; 60,688,110 shares outstanding in 2025 and 60,746,745 shares outstanding in 2024. 723 723 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2025 and 2024. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 208,650 222,039 Retained earnings 2,041,622 2,022,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,612 ) (1,453 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 11,615,118 shares in 2025 and 11,556,483 shares in 2024 (600,886 ) (598,583 ) Total Hub Group, Inc. equity 1,648,503 1,644,997 Non-controlling interests 47,696 46,954 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,696,199 1,691,951 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,821,525 $ 2,868,343

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,194 $ 27,053 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets 47,046 49,605 Deferred taxes (2,054 ) (3,025 ) Non-cash share-based compensation expense 4,653 4,040 Gain on sale of assets, net (65 ) (498 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments 2,153 370 Accounts receivable, net 13,567 9,652 Prepaid taxes 5,942 7,253 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,232 12,468 Other non-current assets (3,326 ) (880 ) Accounts payable (13,532 ) (24,755 ) Accrued expenses (10,446 ) 11,462 Non-current liabilities (11,329 ) (12,229 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,035 80,516 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 3,625 3,442 Purchases of property and equipment (19,190 ) (17,524 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,565 ) (14,082 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (26,379 ) (27,422 ) Purchase of treasury stock (13,814 ) (25,756 ) Dividends paid (7,500 ) (8,486 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (6,531 ) (7,626 ) Finance lease payments (163 ) (606 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 14,072 11,550 Net cash used in financing activities (40,315 ) (58,346 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7 4 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,162 8,092 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 126,948 187,270 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 141,110 $ 195,362

HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Revenue 2025 2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 530,022 $ 552,033 Logistics 411,001 480,224 Inter-segment eliminations (25,807 ) (32,764 ) Total operating revenue $ 915,216 $ 999,493 Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Income 2025 2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 14,049 $ 13,031 Logistics 23,289 24,108 Total operating income $ 37,338 $ 37,139 Three Months Ended March 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2025 2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 22,025 $ 27,049 Logistics 10,553 11,282 Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,578 $ 38,331