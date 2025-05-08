Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Former United Airlines Executive, Linda P. Jojo, to Its Board of Directors

MIAMI, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) today announced the appointment of Linda P. Jojo to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director, effective May 7, 2025. Ms. Jojo will also serve as a member of the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security Committee. With Ms. Jojo's appointment, the size of the Board has increased to nine members and eight of the nine members are independent.

Ms. Jojo brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in IT, cybersecurity, and customer experience to our Board. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at United Airlines Holdings, Inc., where she led customer operations, digital transformation, and service innovation initiatives. Prior to that, she served as Executive Vice President, Technology and Chief Digital Officer, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, overseeing major modernization efforts that positioned technology as a key driver of growth at United.

"Ms. Jojo's appointment is a strategic move to enhance our Board's expertise in technology and customer solutions at a pivotal time for NCLH," said Harry Sommer, President and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "Her extensive leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our digital innovation and growth strategies across our three award-winning brands."

Earlier in her career, Ms. Jojo held senior leadership roles at Rogers Communications, Energy Future Holdings, Flowserve Corporation, and General Electric Company, where she led enterprise-wide technology and operational initiatives across multiple industries. She currently serves on the boards of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Hero Digital LLC. Ms. Jojo holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

