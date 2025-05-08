AMN Healthcare Services Inc: AMN Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly revenue of $690 million;

GAAP loss of ($0.03)/share and adjusted EPS of $0.45

DALLAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.

Q1 2025 % Change Q1 2024 Revenue $689.5 (16%) Gross profit $198.1 (23%) Net loss ($1.1) nm Diluted loss per share ($0.03) nm Adjusted diluted EPS* $0.45 (54%) Adjusted EBITDA* $64.2 (34%)

* See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

Business Highlights

First quarter revenue and earnings were above the high end of guidance, with labor disruption, locum tenens and allied revenue better than expected and other businesses coming in line.

Consolidated gross margin was better than guidance, and effective SG&A management delivered operating leverage.

Improved bookings driven by technology and process improvements grew locum tenens revenue sequentially, and the business is trending to return to year-over-year revenue growth.

Modern Healthcare named AMN in its 2025 Innovators Awards, recognizing our WorkWise workforce technology suite and AMN Passport mobile career platform.

Cash flow from operations was strong at $93 million in the first quarter, which allowed us to reduce debt by $60 million. Our net leverage ratio at quarter end was 3.1:1.

"Our financial results for the first three months of 2025 yielded positive upside in revenue and operating leverage. We are benefiting from growth in our clients' patient volumes, continued normalization in our industry, and market adoption of our tech-enabled talent solutions," said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. "Clients remain cost-conscious and are monitoring possible impacts from tariffs and healthcare regulatory and legislative proposals. We continue to be confident in our opportunity to gain market share and increase revenue over time through our diversified suite of healthcare workforce solutions."

First Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $690 million, a 16% decrease from prior year and a 6% decrease from the prior quarter. Net loss was $1 million (0.2% of revenue), or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared with net income of $17 million (2.1% of revenue), or $0.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter was $0.45 compared with $0.97 in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $413 million, lower by 20% year over year and down 9% from the prior quarter. Travel nurse staffing revenue was lower by 36% year over year and 6% sequentially. Allied division revenue declined 13% year over year and was 1% lower than the prior quarter. Labor disruption events contributed $39 million revenue in the quarter.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $174 million, down 8% year over year but up 1% sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was $141 million, 3% lower year over year but 3% higher sequentially. Interim leadership revenue was down by 21% year over year and 9% lower sequentially. Our physician and leadership search businesses saw revenue decline by 29% year over year and 8% quarter over quarter.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $102 million, a decrease of 9% year over year and 4% sequentially. Language services revenue was $75 million in the quarter, 5% higher than the prior year and down 2% sequentially. Vendor management systems revenue was $19 million, 33% lower year over year and down 14% from the prior quarter.

Consolidated gross margin was 28.7%, 270 basis points lower year over year and down 110 basis points sequentially. Gross margin declined year over year and sequentially across all three of our business segments, offset in part by a revenue mix shift toward higher-margin segments.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $148 million, or 21.4% of revenue, compared with $175 million, or 21.3% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $159 million, or 21.6% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A costs was driven primarily by lower employee, professional services, and bad debt expenses.

Income from operations was $13 million with an operating margin of 1.8%, compared with $40 million and 4.9%, respectively, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $64 million, a year-over-year decrease of 34%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3%, 260 basis points lower than the year-ago period.

At March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $56 million. Cash flow from operations was $93 million for the first quarter. Capital expenditures were $10 million. The Company ended the quarter with total debt outstanding of $1.0 billion.

Second Quarter 2025 Outlook

Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $645 - $660 million Gross margin 28.5% - 29.0% SG&A as percentage of revenue 23.2% - 23.7% Operating margin (0.7%) - 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.8% - 8.3%

*Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin" below.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 is expected to be 11-13% lower than the prior year and down 4-7% sequentially. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down 14-17% year over year. Physician and Leadership Solutions segment revenue is expected to be 5-7% lower year over year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue is projected to be lower by 8-10% year over year. Guidance includes $16 million in labor disruption revenue.

Second quarter estimates for certain other financial items include depreciation of $19 million, depreciation in cost of revenue of $2 million, non-cash amortization expense of $20 million, share-based compensation expense of $11 million, integration and other expenses of $3 million, interest expense of $11.5 million, an adjusted tax rate of 28%, and 38.6 million diluted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call on May 8, 2025

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and second quarter 2025 outlook on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare's website at http://ir.amnhealthcare.com. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at this link. Registrants will receive confirmation and dial-in details. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include direct staffing, vendor-neutral and managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Our diverse client base includes acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation facilities, ambulatory care facilities, outpatient surgical facilities, and many other healthcare settings.

The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMN." For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication ("RSS") as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release and the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included with the earnings release contain certain non-GAAP financial information, which the Company provides as additional information, and not as an alternative, to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (1) adjusted EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA margin, (3) adjusted net income, and (4) adjusted diluted EPS. The Company provides such non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they are useful to both management and investors as a supplement, and not as a substitute, when evaluating the Company's operating performance. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted EPS serve as industry-wide financial measures. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA for making financial decisions, allocating resources and for determining certain incentive compensation objectives. The non-GAAP measures in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures, or may be calculated differently than other similarly titled non-GAAP measures, reported by other companies. They should not be used in isolation to evaluate the Company's performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures identified in this release, along with further detail about the use and limitations of certain of these non-GAAP measures, may be found below in the table entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" under the caption entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" and the footnotes thereto or on the Company's website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/financials/quarterly-results. Additionally, from time to time, additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma measures, may be made available on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning future demand and supply for healthcare, contingent staffing and other services, market adoption of our tech-enabled solutions, ability to gain market share or increase revenue through our diversified workforce solutions, our ability to produce year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter 2025, second quarter 2025 financial projections for consolidated and segment revenue, consolidated gross margin, operating margin, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, labor disruption revenue, depreciation expense, depreciation in cost of revenue, non-cash amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, integration and other expenses, interest expense, adjusted tax rate, and number of diluted shares outstanding. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also identified by words such as "believe," "project," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The targets and expectations noted in this release depend upon, among other factors, (i) the ability of our clients to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their staffing management and recruiting efforts, through predictive analytics, online recruiting, internal travel agencies and float pools, telemedicine or otherwise and successfully hire and retain permanent staff, (ii) the duration and extent to which hospitals and other healthcare entities adjust their utilization of temporary nurses and allied healthcare professionals, physicians, healthcare leaders and other healthcare professionals and workforce technology applications as a result of the labor market or economic conditions, (iii) the magnitude and duration of the effects of the post-COVID-19 pandemic environment or any future pandemic or health crisis on demand and supply trends, our business, its financial condition and our results of operations, (iv) our ability to effectively address client demand by attracting and placing nurses and other clinicians, (v) our ability to recruit and retain sufficient quality healthcare professionals at reasonable costs, (vi) our ability to anticipate and quickly respond to changing marketplace conditions, such as alternative modes of healthcare delivery, reimbursement, or client needs and requirements, including implementing changes that will make our services more tech-enabled and integrated, (vii) our ability to manage the pricing impact that the labor market or consolidation of healthcare delivery organizations may have on our business, (viii) the effects of economic downturns, inflation or slow recoveries, which could result in less demand for our services, increased client initiatives designed to contain costs, including reevaluating their approach as it pertains to contingent labor and managed services programs, other solutions and providers, pricing pressures and negatively impact payments terms and collectability of accounts receivable, (ix) our ability to develop and evolve our current technology offerings and capabilities and implement new infrastructure and technology systems to optimize our operating results and manage our business effectively, (x) our ability and the expense to comply with extensive and complex federal and state laws and regulations related to the conduct of our operations, costs and payment for services and payment for referrals as well as laws regarding employment practices, (xi) our ability to consummate and effectively incorporate acquisitions into our business, (xii) the negative effects that intermediary organizations may have on our ability to secure new and profitable contracts, (xiii) the extent to which the Great Resignation or a future spike in the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic or health crisis may disrupt our operations due to the unavailability of our employees or healthcare professionals due to burnout, illness, risk of illness, quarantines, travel restrictions, mandatory vaccination requirements, or other factors that limit our existing or potential workforce and pool of candidates, (xiv) security breaches and cybersecurity incidents, including ransomware, that could compromise our information and systems, which could adversely affect our business operations and reputation and could subject us to substantial liabilities and (xv) the severity and duration of the impact the labor market, economic downturn or any future pandemic or health crisis has on the financial condition and cash flow of many hospitals and healthcare systems such that it impairs their ability to make payments to us, timely or otherwise, for services rendered.

For a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Revenue $ 689,533 $ 820,878 $ 734,709 Cost of revenue 491,413 563,372 515,721 Gross profit 198,120 257,506 218,988 Gross margin 28.7 % 31.4 % 29.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 147,731 174,842 158,922 SG&A as a % of revenue 21.4 % 21.3 % 21.6 % Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of revenue) 37,882 42,719 40,161 Goodwill impairment losses - - 222,457 Total operating expenses 185,613 217,561 421,540 Income (loss) from operations 12,507 39,945 (202,552 ) Operating margin(1) 1.8 % 4.9 % (27.6)% Interest expense, net, and other(2) 12,324 16,628 23,114 Income (loss) before income taxes 183 23,317 (225,666 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,275 5,989 (38,133 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,092 ) $ 17,328 $ (187,533 ) Net income (loss) as a % of revenue (0.2)% 2.1 % (25.5)% Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net, and other 61 84 45 Other comprehensive income 61 84 45 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,031 ) $ 17,412 $ (187,488 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.45 $ (4.90 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.45 $ (4.90 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,312 38,114 38,263 Diluted 38,312 38,197 38,263

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,777 $ 10,649 $ 50,560 Accounts receivable, net 421,869 437,817 578,647 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 65,307 70,481 97,516 Prepaid and other current assets 84,404 75,968 64,023 Total current assets 627,357 594,915 790,746 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 45,070 71,840 71,912 Fixed assets, net 177,996 186,270 194,537 Other assets 253,670 258,053 252,397 Deferred income taxes, net 31,637 25,829 - Goodwill 897,456 897,456 1,114,757 Intangible assets, net 361,937 381,364 449,248 Total assets $ 2,395,123 $ 2,415,727 $ 2,873,597 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 195,974 $ 184,311 $ 316,016 Accrued compensation and benefits 269,497 287,544 280,513 Other current liabilities 116,778 73,930 27,374 Total current liabilities 582,249 545,785 623,903 Revolving credit facility 150,000 210,000 425,000 Notes payable, net 846,167 845,872 844,984 Deferred income taxes, net - - 15,472 Other long-term liabilities 101,656 107,450 110,047 Total liabilities 1,680,072 1,709,107 2,019,406 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: 715,051 706,620 854,191 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,395,123 $ 2,415,727 $ 2,873,597

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,671 $ 81,386 $ 72,814 Net cash used in investing activities (26,046 ) (21,399 ) (14,203 ) Net cash used in financing activities (61,211 ) (38,973 ) (79,898 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,414 21,014 (21,287 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 89,305 108,273 110,592 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 94,719 $ 129,287 $ 89,305

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income (loss) $ (1,092 ) $ 17,328 $ (187,533 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,275 5,989 (38,133 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 183 23,317 (225,666 ) Interest expense, net, and other (2) 12,324 16,628 23,114 Income (loss) from operations 12,507 39,945 (202,552 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,882 42,719 40,161 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue) (3) 1,975 1,798 1,313 Goodwill impairment losses - - 222,457 Share-based compensation 9,381 7,739 3,666 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 2,455 5,465 10,078 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 64,200 $ 97,666 $ 75,123 Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 9.3 % 11.9 % 10.2 % Net income (loss) $ (1,092 ) $ 17,328 $ (187,533 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 19,427 24,886 21,036 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 2,455 5,465 10,078 Goodwill impairment losses - - 222,457 Fair value changes of equity investments and instruments (2) - - 9,730 Tax effect on above adjustments (5,689 ) (7,891 ) (47,100 ) Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (7) 703 (2,734 ) (290 ) Tax deficiencies (benefits) related to equity awards and ESPP (8) 1,523 174 465 Adjusted net income (9) $ 17,327 $ 37,228 $ 28,843 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.45 $ (4.90 ) Adjustments 0.48 0.52 5.65 Adjusted diluted EPS (10) (11) $ 0.45 $ 0.97 $ 0.75

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except operating data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 413,261 $ 519,297 $ 454,654 Physician and leadership solutions 174,065 188,797 173,141 Technology and workforce solutions 102,207 112,784 106,914 $ 689,533 $ 820,878 $ 734,709 Segment operating income(12) Nurse and allied solutions $ 32,238 $ 53,342 $ 38,932 Physician and leadership solutions 14,462 22,222 17,032 Technology and workforce solutions 35,250 44,270 40,278 81,950 119,834 96,242 Unallocated corporate overhead(13) 17,750 22,168 21,119 Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 64,200 $ 97,666 $ 75,123 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 22.7 % 25.1 % 23.8 % Physician and leadership solutions 27.3 % 31.6 % 28.5 % Technology and workforce solutions 55.5 % 59.9 % 57.3 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment(14) 8,981 11,524 9,206 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled(15) 51,342 56,849 51,641 Revenue per day filled(16) $ 2,743 $ 2,555 $ 2,646

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Leverage ratio (17) 3.1 2.4 3.0

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Low(18) High(18) Operating margin (0.7 )% 0.0 % Depreciation and amortization (total) 6.3 % 6.2 % EBITDA margin 5.6 % 6.2 % Share-based compensation 1.6 % 1.6 % Integration and other costs 0.5 % 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.8 % 8.3 %