Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854586 | ISIN: US5006921085 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.25 | 21:59
4,670 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOSS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOSS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 23:18 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koss Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

MILWAUKEE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the "Company"), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $2,781,006 compared to $2,637,606 for the same three-month period in the prior year, an increase of $143,400, or 5.4%. The net loss for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $316,742 compared to a net loss of $313,780 for the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Basic and diluted net loss per common share for the third quarter of fiscal years 2025 and 2024 was $0.03.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, net sales $9,539,960, an increase of $168,292, or 1.8%, over the net sales of $9,371,668 for the comparable period in the prior year. The net loss of $642,135 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 showed an improvement to the net loss of $840,542 for the same nine-month period in the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per common share was $0.07 and $0.09 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

"A substantial increase in sales to our distributors in Europe and Asia, mainly a result of the success of new product sales, was the primary driver of the improvement in overall sales for the fiscal year-to-date March 2025 period over the same period in the prior year," Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, said today. "Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales continue to contribute to the sales growth but unfortunately, a near 60% drop in sales to the education markets, due to postponement of a large project, combined with lower sales to our domestic distributors, mostly offset the favorability."

Koss further noted, "margin improvement of over 600 basis points during the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily a result of the adverse impact on prior year's margins from the sell-through of inventory brought in at higher transit costs. The write-off of some obsolete products during the current year partially offset those gains."

Additionally, Koss commented, "Given that a substantial portion of the Company's products are sourced from China, the recent tariff announcements will have a significant impact on product costs. We are closely monitoring the latest updates and the potential impacts on our operations and financial condition. We have developed a strategic response and will finalize and implement as appropriate to mitigate adverse effects."

About Koss Corporation

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and wireless headphones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "thinks," "may," "will," "shall," "should," "could," "would," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as general economic conditions, inflationary cost environment, supply chain disruption, the impacts of public health events, such as pandemics, geopolitical instability and war, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, foreign currency fluctuations, and costs of operations. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or new information. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KOSS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
March 31 March 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net sales$2,781,006 $2,637,606 $9,539,960 $9,371,668
Cost of goods sold 1,696,334 1,796,083 5,877,405 6,354,015
Gross profit 1,084,672 841,523 3,662,555 3,017,653
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,603,678 1,451,247 4,960,478 4,572,049
Loss from operations (519,006) (609,724) (1,297,923) (1,554,396)
Interest income 208,175 214,814 667,219 636,482
Loss before income tax provision (benefit) (310,831) (394,910) (630,704) (917,914)
Income tax provision (benefit) 5,911 (81,130) 11,431 (77,372)
Net loss$(316,742) $(313,780) $(642,135) $(840,542)
Loss per common share:
Basic$(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.07) $(0.09)
Diluted$(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.07) $(0.09)
Weighted-average number of shares:
Basic 9,375,795 9,254,795 9,346,952 9,243,559
Diluted 9,375,795 9,254,795 9,346,952 9,243,559
CONTACT:Michael J. Koss
Chairman & CEO
(414) 964-5000
mjkoss@koss.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.