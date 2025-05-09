Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1120R | ISIN: CA45868C1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IF1
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:03
8,700 Euro
+3,57 % +0,300
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7509,15011:15
8,8509,10008:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 02:24 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interfor Corporation: Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 39,679,745 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 77.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For
(#)		Votes Withheld
(#)		Votes for
(%)
Ian M. Fillinger38,530,180779,45798.02%
Nicolle Butcher37,153,3392,156,29894.51%
Geoffrey Evans37,150,0172,159,62094.51%
Christopher R. Griffin38,304,5581,005,07997.44%
Rhonda D. Hunter38,506,717802,92097.96%
Thomas V. Milroy38,463,231846,40697.85%
Gillian L. Platt38,173,6011,136,03697.11%
Lawrence Sauder37,762,9021,546,73596.07%
Christina Sistrunk37,161,4472,148,19094.54%
Curtis M. Stevens38,506,930802,70797.96%
Thomas Temple37,720,3931,589,24495.96%

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) setting the number of directors at eleven; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contact:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Media Contact:
Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.