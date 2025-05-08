Allied Gold Corporation: Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) (OTCQX: AAUCF) herein announces the results of the votes cast at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the company held today for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the approval of the share consolidation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:





Votes By Poll

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld (1) John Beardsworth Carried 175,790,150 (98.53%) 2,628,790 (1.47%) (2) John Begeman Carried 178,242,171 (99.90%) 176,769 (0.10%) (3) Pierre Chenard Carried 177,719,293 (99.61%) 699,647 (0.39%) (4) Justin Dibb Carried 177,719,293 (99.61%) 699,647 (0.39%) (5) Richard Graff Carried 177,350,253 (99.40%) 1,068,687 (0.60%) (6) Peter Marrone Carried 177,910,377 (99.71%) 508,563 (0.29%) (7) Daniel Racine Carried 177,719,316 (99.61%) 699,624 (0.39%) (8) Jane Sadowsky Carried 166,336,221 (93.23%) 12,082,719 (6.77%) (9) Dino Titaro Carried 173,037,184 (96.98%) 5,381,756 (3.02%) (10) Oumar Toguyeni Carried 178,167,168 (99.86%) 251,772 (0.14%)

Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 188,979,862 11,083

(99.99 %) (0.01 %)

Voting results for the share consolidation are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 188,778,609 212,334

(99.89 %) (0.11 %)

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the Company's statements relating to the expected timing for the Consolidation being effective and for the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the TSX on a post-Consolidation basis and when shareholders will receive their DRS advices representing their post-Consolidation Common Shares, the listing of the Company's post-Consolidation Common Shares on the NYSE, and the Company's aspiration to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and/ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "may", "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words or negative versions thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "should", "would" or "could" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and is inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including uncertainties related to, without limitation, the timing of receipt of all final TSX and NYSE regulatory approvals for listing and trading, on a post-Consolidation basis, unexpected results from the Consolidation and the listing on NYSE not aligning with the Company's current expected benefits thereof, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans in connection with the Consolidation and listing of the Common Shares on the NYSE and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

