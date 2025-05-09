Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
MDA Space Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

BRAMPTON, ON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA) announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 8, 2025. A total of 84,928,894 common shares (representing approximately 69.22% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA Space) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors
The Board of Directors of MDA Space had fixed at nine the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the nine nominees listed in the MDA Space Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2025 was duly elected as a Director of the MDA Space Board of Directors until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Alison Alfers

77,905,275

97.96 %

1,622,936

2.04 %

Yaprak Baltacioglu

79,136,747

99.51 %

391,464

0.49 %

Darren Farber

79,518,237

99.99 %

9,974

0.01 %

Michael Greenley

79,520,715

99.99 %

7,496

0.01 %

Brendan Paddick

79,517,254

99.99 %

10,957

0.01 %

John Risley

71,311,095

89.67 %

8,217,116

10.33 %

Jill Smith

78,347,880

98.52 %

1,180,331

1.48 %

Karl Smith

79,519,878

99.99 %

8,308

0.01 %

Yung Wu

78,162,106

98.28 %

1,366,105

1.72 %

Appointment of Auditor
Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA Space until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

84,903,074

99.97 %

25,817

0.03 %

Advisory Vote on Approach to Compensation
The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, a resolution on MDA Space's approach to executive compensation.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

74,155,206

93.24 %

5,373,005

6.76 %

ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOURCE MDA Space

© 2025 PR Newswire
