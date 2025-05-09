Palatin Technologies, Inc.: Palatin Technologies Announces Closing of Reduced Public Offering

Company Transitioned onto the OTC Pink

CRANBURY, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PTNT) ("Palatin" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced the closing of a reduced previously announced public offering with participation from institutional and accredited investors consisting of 7,324,119 shares of common stock together with Series F warrants to purchase up to 7,324,119 shares of common stock (the "Series F Warrants"), Series G warrants to purchase up to 7,324,119 shares of common stock (the "Series G Warrants"), and Series H warrants to purchase up to 7,324,119 shares of common stock (the "Series H Warrants"), at a combined public offering price of $0.15 per share of common stock and accompanying warrants (the "Offering").

The Series F Warrants have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, are immediately exercisable and expire on the five-year anniversary of the original issuance date, subject to the certain terms as defined in such warrant. The Series G Warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, are immediately exercisable and expire on the earlier of (i) the 24-month anniversary of the original issuance date or (ii) the expiration of the FDA Exercise Period (as such term is defined in the Series G Warrant). The Series H Warrants will be issuable to the holder upon their exercise of the Series G Warrants, will have an exercise price of $0.225 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire on the 24-month anniversary of its issuance date.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $1.1 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as lead placement agent for the Offering and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as co-placement agent for the Offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-286280), relating to the Offering which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 6, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the Offering. An electronic copy of the final prospectus was filed with the SEC and may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners at 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 624-2060 or e-mail at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including the potential exercise of the milestone related Series G Warrants, which may never occur, for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $1.1 million, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, market and other conditions; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; results of clinical trials; regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals; Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials; the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals; products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; commercial acceptance of Palatin's products; and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Palatin Technologies® is a registered trademark of Palatin Technologies, Inc.

