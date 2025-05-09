Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2025: RaySearch Laboratories

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER (JANUARY - MARCH 2025)

Order intake amounted to SEK 409.6 M (238.5)

Net sales amounted to SEK 331.7 M (257.2)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 74.8 M (45.8)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 56.8 M (36.7)

Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.66 (1.07)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 146.8 M (167.3)

Order backlog amounted to SEK 1,734.4 M (1,848.0) at the end of the period.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

The number of radiation therapy clinics worldwide that have chosen RayStation now exceeds 1,100.

RaySearch has received its first order for DrugLog, a result of the company Medim winning a tender from Poland's largest children's hospital, The Children's Memorial Health Institute.

The Chinese carbon ion center Heyou Hospital has placed an order for RayStation. With an order value amounting to RMB 51M (approximately SEK 77 M), it is the third largest order in RaySearch's history. RMB 18 M (approximately SEK 26 M) has been recognized as revenue in the first quarter.

In March 2025, RaySearch's CEO and board member Johan Löf sold 2,000,000 B -shares in RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ), corresponding to 5.8 percent of the share capital. The sale was carried out through the conversion of 2,000,000 A-shares to B-shares. After the conversion, the total number of votes in RaySearch amounts to 85,177,548, and the total number of registered shares is 34,282,773, of which 5,654,975 are A-shares and 28,627,798 are B-shares. After the sale, Johan Löf holds 40.5 percent of the total number of votes and 10.2 percent of the share capital.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

In May 2025, it was announced that the latest version of the company's innovative treatment planning system, RayStation v2025, was released.

In May 2025, it was announced that The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in the UK has treated its first patient using a new and groundbreaking workflow, enabled by the new adaptive replanning module, released in the latest version of RayStation.

The information contained in this year-end report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 9, 2025, at 7:45 a.m.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

