Parliament Hill LTD: Ex-Perkbox CEO Gautam Sahgal Partners with CSMA to Invest in and Scale Parliament Hill

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gautam Sahgal, former CEO of leading employee engagement platform Perkbox, has partnered with CSMA to invest in and further develop Parliament Hill, the UK's leading provider of membership association benefits platforms.

As part of this strategic partnership, Gautam Sahgal and CSMA will jointly invest in the continued growth of Parliament Hill, focusing on advancing its technology, expanding its commercial offering, and scaling its impact across the membership sector.

Sahgal, who has been appointed Executive Chairman of Parliament Hill, brings a strong track record of building and transforming businesses. He previously led Perkbox through a period of international expansion and product development. Perkbox was subsequently acquired by Great Hill Partners in June 2024. Prior to his time at Perkbox, Gautam successfully turned around Thomsonlocal, saving it from liquidation and transforming it into a digital listings business.

Joining him as CEO of Parliament Hill is Joel Tobias, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the benefits, rewards, gift card, and affiliate marketing sectors. His leadership roles have included senior positions at Perkbox, LifeWorks, NextJump, and NetVoucherCodes, bringing deep commercial and operational expertise to drive the next phase of Parliament Hill's growth.

Gautam Sahgal, Executive Chairman of Parliament Hill, said:

"I'm delighted to bring my experience to Parliament Hill at such a pivotal moment. Membership associations face increasing pressure to acquire, engage, and retain their members - and the key to doing so is by delivering real, tangible value. These are unique, targeted audiences who need a universal product that works for all, but also tailored, bespoke solutions that speak directly to their needs. The scale we're starting with - over 6 million users - is truly exciting and gives us a strong foundation to build something market-leading."

Joel Tobias, CEO of Parliament Hill, added:

"This is an incredible opportunity to reimagine the role of member benefits. Our ambition is to build a platform that's modern, agile, and focused on the specific needs of the membership organisations we serve - offering them world-class engagement tools and unrivalled value for their members."

Colin Slinn, CEO of CSMA, commented:

"CSMA acquired Parliament Hill in 2018 and we're thrilled to partner with Gautam and Joel to invest further in its future. With the right leadership, resources, and strategy, we're confident Parliament Hill will become an even stronger force in the membership space."

Through this partnership, Parliament Hill will accelerate innovation in benefits technology, curate an expanded range of offers tailored to diverse member needs and strengthen its position as the go-to platform for membership organisations looking to deliver exceptional value.

About CSMA

CSMA is the parent company of Boundless, a membership organisation dedicated to helping current and former public sector workers make the most of their free time, offering access to exclusive deals, events, experiences, and benefits for over 100 years. For more information, please visit www.boundless.co.uk.

About Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill is the UK's market leader in building and managing benefits platforms for professional membership associations, serving over 6.2 million members across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.parliament-hill.co.uk

