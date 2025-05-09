The manufacturer says its intelligent energy management system enables consumers to take advantage of dynamic tariffs to reduce household electricity costs. Global home appliances manufacturer Midea has positioned its MHELIOS energy management system to help homeowners respond to external changes brought about as governments across the globe, particularly in Europe, introduce new policies to foster a sustainable and adaptable energy system. Key changes in Germany, for example, include the phase-out of subsidies for solar-generated electricity during periods of negative pricing, as well as the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...