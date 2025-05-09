Energy storage specialist Powin has launched Pod Max, a 6. 26 MWh containerized lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery system that delivers 25% more energy density than its standard 5 MWh product. The liquid-cooled unit targets grid-scale applications. From pv magazine USA Energy storage xupplier Powin has released Pod Max, a grid-scale LFP battery with increased energy density. The battery includes 6. 26 MWh of capacity in a 20-foot liquid cooled containerized solution. The battery offers 25% higher energy density over its 5 MWh models and marks the company's most energy-dense product to date. ...

