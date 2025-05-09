Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko presented its new intelligent solar module series, Navigator, at this year's Intersolar. Based on the company's N-type, all-back-contact (ABC) technology, Navigator promises a 3% to 5% boost in annual energy yield and lower operating costs. Aiko has introduced its latest solar module series, Navigator. Billed as an intelligent solar module, the company says Navigator resembles its existing N-type ABC module series but also features a "fully intelligent integration" that yields a 3% to 5% increase in annual output. In a statement, Aiko said the launch ...

