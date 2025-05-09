Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 11:06 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage Foundation Partners with Hands of Hope Laos to Empower Deaf Youth Through Inclusive Education

Finanznachrichten News

VIENTIANE, Laos, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many deaf children in Laos are unable to attend school due to discrimination, shortage of qualified teachers trained in deaf education or sign language, and an inability to pay school fees. Hands of Hope School for the Deaf was founded in 2010 by Sophaphone Heuanglith, who wanted to provide education and opportunity for deaf youth in Laos.

Hands of Hope aims to equip these students with academic and vocational skills so they can support themselves and contribute to society. The school provides a supportive environment, providing them with free education, housing, meals, and medical care. In this nurturing environment, there are no barriers - only connection and acceptance. The children live, learn, eat and grow together, building not just language skills but a sense of belonging, confidence and social connections.

Vantage Foundation Partners with Hands of Hope Laos to Empower Deaf Youth Through Inclusive Education

Vantage Foundation met with Sophaphone Heuanglith, Founder of Hands of Hope Laos, to discuss the organization's commitment to support and nurture these children who have suffered from the society's discrimination. Recognizing the meaningful work that Hands of Hope Laos has established, Vantage Foundation hope to help raise awareness about the needs and potential of deaf children, creating an inclusive opportunity to help support the deaf community.

"Every child deserves to be seen, heard, and valued," said Sophaphone Heuanglith, Founder of Hands of Hope Laos. "At our school, we don't just teach language - we help our students discover their voice, their confidence, and their place in the world."

"Hands of Hope represents the kind of impact we aim to support through the Vantage Foundation," added Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "We are proud to stand beside Sophaphone and her team to help break down barriers and create lasting opportunity for these children."

This collaboration reflects Vantage Foundation's continued mission to champion inclusive initiatives that uplift underserved communities. By investing in education and empowerment, we hope to create a more equitable future - one where every child, regardless of ability, has the chance to succeed. To learn more about Hands of Hope Laos, visit https://www.facebook.com/HOHlao/.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683311/Vantage_Foundation_Partners_Hands_Hope_Laos_Empower_Deaf_Youth_Through.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-foundation-partners-with-hands-of-hope-laos-to-empower-deaf-youth-through-inclusive-education-302450913.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.