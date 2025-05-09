Das Geschäft von Shopify in Europa boomt, vor allem in Großbritannien, den Niederlanden und Deutschland. Wer hätte das erwartet?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:06
|Shopify: Das Geschäft in Europa boomt
|Das Geschäft von Shopify in Europa boomt, vor allem in Großbritannien, den Niederlanden und Deutschland. Wer hätte das erwartet Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|02:18
|Cathie Wood's ARK buys Shopify and GitLab stock, sells Palantir and Block
|Shop Pay Grows 57% in Q1 as Shopify Says Wait and See on Tariffs
|Shopify outlines strong Q1 2025 results with 27% revenue growth and 31% international GMV increase
|Shopify: Kräftiges Wachstum, aber überraschender Verlust trübt Bilanz
|OTTAWA, Ontario (IT-Times) - Die Multi-Channel-Commerce-Plattform Shopify hat heute ihre Zahlen für das erste Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2025 veröffentlicht und erneut ein hohes Umsatzwachstum verzeichnet....
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SHOPIFY INC
|83,55
|-0,26 %