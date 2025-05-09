BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust's (BRLA's) lead co-manager Sam Vecht reiterates his enthusiasm for a region that is out of favour with other investors. He recognises that returns in Latin America can be volatile, so takes a longer-term view, seeking companies with the potential for stable growth that are trading on reasonable valuations. The manager has developed an in-depth knowledge of the region because of his frequent visits, which include travel to the smaller countries as well as to Brazil and Mexico, the economies of which dominate Latin America. Vecht believes that meeting a wide network, including corporate executives, government officials and community members, allows him to uncover interesting opportunities that may be overlooked by other investors.

