In another weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that a significant reduction in airborne pollutants has contributed to year-to-date irradiance in some parts of China being up to 30% higher than the long-term average. South Korea has benefited from a similar pattern, recording a 10% increase in irradiance from January to April relative to its long-term average. Eastern China's clear and dry start to 2025 has continued through April, maintaining the strong irradiance anomalies first observed in January. Solar irradiance across the eastern lowlands remains markedly elevated, ...

