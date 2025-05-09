The Spanish company has launched the Hincator, a device that precisely measures key pile parameters, and Amelia Solar, a cloud platform that processes data in real time, to ensure pile-driving and trackers in PV plants are installed correctly and within project tolerances. From pv magazine Spain Amelia Hub presents an all-in-one solution that combines the Amelia Solar cloud platform and its Hincator hardware to simplify and automate quality control of piling and trackers in photovoltaic parks. With the Hincator, a device that accurately measures key piling parameters, and the Amelia Solar platform ...

