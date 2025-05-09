In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China cell prices declined this week amid weaker market fundamentals, according to OPIS solar weekly report. TOPCon M10 cell prices fell 0. 82% week on week to $0. 0362/W, while Mono PERC M10 cells dropped 0. 52% to $0. 0382/W. Mono PERC G12 cell prices held steady at $0. 0363/W. Price indications for China domestic TOPCon M10 cell price averaged at CNY 0. 282 ($0. 039)/W, with indications between CNY 0. 270/W and CNY 0. 300/W. Domestic Mono PERC M10 ...

