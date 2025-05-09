Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - At the Climate Group Asia-Pacific Action Summit held today in Singapore, Nova Complex, a global digital infrastructure services provider, announced its new ESG roadmap aiming to achieve 100% clean energy usage across all global campuses by 2030. The announcement was made during a keynote speech by Jacob Li, Head of Climate Impact Programs, and highlights the company's commitment to sustainability through its innovative "Power-Campus" model.

Nova Complex Pledges 100% Clean Energy for Global Campuses by 2030, Unveils "Power-Campus" Strategy at Climate Summit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/251421_5e12b50a847b497e_001full.jpg

Jacob also emphasized the urgency of transforming traditional data center infrastructure. "Artificial Intelligence is moving beyond foundational models into broader real-world applications, driving explosive demand surge in computing power. However, this also brings notable challenges related to energy consumption and carbon emissions. Traditional data center development models - particularly those relying heavily on high-carbon energy sources - are no longer sustainable," Li stated.

The "Power-Campus" model focuses on integrating renewable energy with digital infrastructure. Through deeply embedded energy systems with compute capacity, "Power Campus" aims to significantly increase the proportion of renewable energy utilization in the data center power supply mix, achieving self-sufficient energy supply and intelligent energy management. Additionally, the company is deploying advanced energy storage facilities and microgrid systems within its campuses to ensure stable and safe operation under various requirements of computing workloads.

Nova Complex tailors its energy solutions to regional resource advantages. In South America, the company leverages abundant hydropower resources and carbon credit mechanisms to reduce green energy costs through renewable energy certificate (REC) trading and cross-border carbon agreements, ensuring sustainable utilization of clean energy. In the Middle East, Nova plans to develop over 3GW of renewable energy generation capacity and 1.5GWh of energy storage systems to support future IT loads exceeding 500 MW.

On supply chain and global operation management, the "Power-Campus" model leverage Asia's superb manufacturing capabilities and efficient supply chain networks. Combined with Nova's years of experience in rapid parallel project deployment. This ensures swift delivery of data centers-from land acquisition and power infrastructure setup to equipment installation and system integration.

www.novacomplex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251421

SOURCE: Global News