A report by the European solar association SolarPower Europe highlights the cybersecurity challenges of PV installations in the European Union. A main concern are the vulnerabilities of connected inverters and data management via cloud services outside of Europe. From pv magazine France As solar energy becomes a strategic pillar of the energy transition in Europe, another less visible but equally critical challenge is emerging: the cybersecurity of photovoltaic installations. A report published on April 29 by SolarPower Europe, in collaboration with DNV and the European Inverter Forum, highlights ...

