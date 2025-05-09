Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI)



09-May-2025 / 11:16 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 9 May 2025 Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI) Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (TSX: CGI). Canadian General Investments' (CGI's) long-serving manager, since 2009, Greg Eckel, says it is business as usual in the current tumultuous times. He comments that the investment approach of careful stock selection and prudent portfolio management has worked in the past, which is evidenced by the company's very long-term record of outperformance, and the manager is confident the strategy will continue to benefit CGI's shareholders. Eckel does, however, acknowledge that the widespread introduction of US tariffs brings a new chapter and that it is 'hard to play the game when there are no rules'. The manager suggests that once the dust settles, he is likely to adapt the portfolio to make the most of the different investment environment, as he believes the changes will be permanent. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



