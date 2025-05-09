Propstore: ORIGINAL MODELS FROM THOMAS & FRIENDS TO BE SOLD IN CHARITY AUCTION THIS MONTH

OVER 200 ICONIC LOTS FROM THE CLASSIC SERIES TO BE AUCTIONED ONLINE BETWEEN MAY 12 to 28, 2025, WITH PROCEEDS BENEFITTING THE NATIONAL AUTISTIC SOCIETY.

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Thomas & Friends, leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore, in partnership with Mattel, is proud to launch a special online charity auction featuring over 200 original models, props, and production pieces from the classic Thomas & Friends television series (1984-2008).

This one-of-a-kind sale offers fans and collectors the rare opportunity to own authentic pieces from the Island of Sodor. Mattel UK will pay all NET* proceeds of all sums collected under the auction to the National Autistic Society, the UK's leading charity that provides support, guidance, and advice for autistic people and their families.

The auction opens for registration on Friday, May 9, 2025, with bidding live online from May 12 - 28, 2025 via propstore.com .

These lots are among the top Thomas & Friends highlights:

Large Thomas Model - Used in Series 1 and 11, plus The Great Discovery promotional images.

- Used in Series 1 and 11, plus promotional images. Hank the American Engine - One of two identical models built for the last live-action series.

- One of two identical models built for the last live-action series. Arthur the Big Tank Engine - Includes nine interchangeable faces and original CGI tracker.

- Includes nine interchangeable faces and original CGI tracker. Elizabeth the Lorry - Used in Rusty Saves the Day , designed to interact with narrow-gauge engines.

- Used in , designed to interact with narrow-gauge engines. Byron the Bulldozer - Complete with original remote control, faces, and driver components.

- Complete with original remote control, faces, and driver components. Fergus the Traction Engine - Features 10 faces, including one from a deleted scene.

- Features 10 faces, including one from a deleted scene. Topham Hall - Home of Sir Topham Hatt, featured in Edward the Great and The Great Discovery.

- Home of Sir Topham Hatt, featured in and Sir Topham Hatt - In charge of organising the North Western Railway, this model was seen in a Series 10 episode.

In charge of organising the North Western Railway, this model was seen in a Series 10 episode. Lady Hatt - The wife of Sir Topham Hatt and also seen a Series 10 episode.

Also included in the auction are one-of-a-kind pieces signed by iconic British actors who have voiced Thomas & Friends characters throughout the years, including Olivia Colman, Eddie Redmayne, and Hugh Bonneville.

This auction is part of Mattel's wider Thomas & Friends 80th anniversary celebration, which also includes the release of a never-before-seen 1983 pilot episode voiced by Ringo Starr. Plus, a brand-new Thomas & Friends Storytime podcast series, featuring special guests such as the family of Thomas the Tank Engine creator, Wibert Vere Awdry.

Stephen Lane, CEO of Propstore, commented: "Thomas & Friends is part of the fabric of British television history. Propstore is honoured to handle these original production models in a charity sale that not only celebrates the 80th anniversary of this iconic franchise but also benefits the incredible work of the National Autistic Society."

Peter Watt, Director of National Programmes at the National Autistic Society, said:"We know that Thomas & Friends is a favourite among many autistic children. We are proud of our partnership with Mattel and the Thomas & Friends brand, and want to say a big thank you for their ongoing support.

"Since 2011, our work together has been encouraging autism understanding and acceptance, and thanks to Bruno The Brake Car, the first ever autistic character on Thomas & Friends, we continue to celebrate autistic representation on our TV screens in Thomas' 80th Anniversary year.

"Events, like this very special auction, raise funds for the vital work we do and help towards our aim of creating a society that works for autistic people. Without the support of companies like Mattel, we couldn't do what we do. Thank you and Happy Birthday, Thomas!"

*Mattel UK will pay all NET (approx. 70%) proceeds of all sums collected under the auction to The National Autistic Society

Notes to Editors:

For further information, images and interviews please contact:

Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.com

Dropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n9hk5jg4xqq2t5z31t41g/AOD9-x4_x9pp1efvJbNZrjc?rlkey=b02od045mxy3gqlcjxu7673ad&dl=0

Please credit: Propstore and Mattel

Registration is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/442

About Propstore

In 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.

Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com.

Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Social Media:

Facebook: @PropStore

Twitter: @propstore_com

Instagram/ Threads: prop_store

YouTube: thepropstore

TikTok: @.propstore

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About the National Autistic Society:

The National Autistic Society is the UK's leading charity for autistic people.

We are here to transform lives, change attitudes and create a society that works for autistic people.

Since 1962, we have been campaigning for autistic people's rights and providing support and advice to autistic people and their families.

To find out more about the charity and autism, visit www.autism.org.uk

Follow the National Autistic Society's social media accounts on Facebook , Instagram , Threads , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Autism

Autism is a lifelong neurodivergence and disability which influences how people experience and interact with the world.

More than one in 100 people are autistic which means there are at least 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

People of all ages, genders and ethnicities can be autistic. But people from marginalised groups can face more barriers to getting a diagnosis.

Autistic people are different from each other. They have a unique combination of characteristics with different sets of strengths and challenges.

Autistic people may: feel things and react to them differently to non-autistic people be much more or less sensitive to the five main senses: sight, sound, touch, taste and smell, and senses for balance, movement, spatial awareness and awareness of internal states find socialising confusing or tiring or become overwhelmed in loud or busy places have different communication styles, skills and preferences to non-autistic people have intense interests prefer order and routine use repeated movements or actions to calm themselves or express joy mask their discomfort to fit in, which can lead to mental illness.

Read our guidance on how to talk and write about autism.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682792/Propstore_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682793/Thomas_The_Tank_Engine_Body_With_One_Face__Driver.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/original-models-from-thomas--friends-to-be-sold-in-charity-auction-this-month-302451022.html