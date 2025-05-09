Accelerating the shift toward sustainable and intelligent water mobility

CPAC Systems AB, a leader in advanced control systems and embedded vessel and commercial vehicle technology, today announced a strategic minority investment in Flying Fish Maritime Innovations B.V., a pioneer in advanced shared water mobility solutions and robust, cost-effective hydrofoil technology.

The investment underscores both companies' commitment to redefining water-based transportation through innovation, sustainability, and seamless integration. It marks the beginning of a deeper collaboration aimed at enabling smarter, cleaner, and more connected mobility on the water for both recreational and commercial applications.

"We are thrilled to support Flying Fish and their impressive work in redefining water mobility," said Marcus Wingolf, CEO of CPAC Systems. "Our investment in Flying Fish represents a strategic alignment of our technical proficiencies and innovative ambitions. This partnership opens exciting new possibilities for integration and sustainable transformation across the marine industry."

Flying Fish will continue to operate independently, with the investment enabling further growth, research and development, and expansion into new markets. The two companies will also explore selected product integrations, leveraging their combined strengths in onboard digital platforms, fleet management, and intelligent vessel control.

"We see this partnership with CPAC Systems as a powerful catalyst for growth," stated Gerben Schonebaum, CEO and co-founder of Flying Fish. "With our shared vision and CPAC Systems' proven ability to scale technology and access global markets, we're confident this collaboration will amplify the impact of our solutions and fuel the continued expansion of our engineering capabilities."

About CPAC Systems AB

CPAC Systems AB, part of the Volvo Group, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in developing cutting-edge embedded control and automation solutions for marine, construction, agriculture, and commercial vehicle industries, focusing on areas such as electromobility, autonomous driving, and situational awareness.

About Flying Fish Maritime Innovations B.V.

Flying Fish is a Dutch maritime technology company developing integrated software and hardware systems for sustainable water mobility. Its innovations aim to enable efficient, shared, and zero-emission marine operations through hydrofoil technology and intelligent fleet management products.

