London, UK, 9 May 2025 Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LSE: GRID). Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) is the largest owner and operator of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Great Britain, with the operational portfolio representing 17% of the market in MW terms, more than twice the market share of its nearest competitor. GRID's recently released annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 confirm that, after a tough start to the year for GRID and its competitors, the company's response to these challenges has significantly improved its prospects. Revenues have risen and look set to increase further, the fundamentals of the BESS sector remain extremely supportive and the manager is focused on capitalising on the growth opportunity this presents. GRID's three-year plan to significantly increase both revenues and operational capacity, and reinstate its dividend, will move into full swing once refinancing negotiations conclude (expected by end Q225). GRID's share price discount to NAV has begun to narrow from its 2024 extremes, but the company's positive outlook suggests the potential for further discount narrowing. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



