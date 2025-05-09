Bonava AB: Bonava's interim report for the first quarter of 2025: From consolidation to controlled growth

First quarter, January - March 2025*:

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,608 M (1,650)

Operating gross margin amounted to 13.8 per cent (10.9)

Operating EBIT amounted to SEK 65 M (24) and operating EBIT margin was 4.0 per cent (1.4)

Net sales according to IFRS totalled SEK 1,132 M (1,280) and EBIT was SEK -76 M (-22)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 280 M (-207)

Cash flow before financing activities amounted to SEK 26 M (-483)

Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.70 (-0.87)

The number of housing units sold was 589 (302)

The number of production starts was 481 (281)

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"The market continues to improve steadily. Even if global turbulence creates uncertainty over the short term, Bonava is meeting it with a strong, cost-efficient organisation that is close to the market. Bonava had a stable start to 2025, with an increased number of housing units started and sold as well as improved margins. We are now moving from consolidation to controlled growth, with our sights on achieving our financial targets."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and Deputy CEO and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link:

https://bonava.videosync.fi/2025-05-09-q1

To participate in the telephone conference, please register at:

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5002539



After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat or call in and dial *5 on your phone.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com .

For more information, please contact:



Jon Johnsson, Deputy CEO and CFO

jon.johnsson@bonava.com

Tel: +46 700 888 605

Fredrik Hammarbäck, Group Head of Press and Public Affairs

fredrik.hammarback@bonava.com

Tel: +46 739 056 063

This information is such that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 a.m. CET on 9 May 2025.

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. With its 900 employees, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. To date, the company has built about 40,000 homes and reported net sales of approximately SEK 8 billion in 2024. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.