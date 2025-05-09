Award-Winning Senior Living: Kingsway Place Retirement Residence Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

AURORA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Kingsway Place Retirement Residence as the 2025 winner in the Senior Care / Retirement Residences category for York Region. This recognition reflects the residence's commitment to providing exceptional care, comfort, and community for older adults in the region.

Kingsway Place offers a tranquil setting with thoughtfully designed suites and a wide range of amenities that support both independence and personalized care. With 24-hour on-site nursing staff, residents and their families enjoy peace of mind knowing professional care is always available. Chef-prepared meals and engaging recreational activities further enhance residents' quality of life, promoting physical, emotional, and social well-being.

"We strive to create an environment that feels like home, where every resident is treated with dignity, compassion, and respect," said the team at Kingsway Place. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful honour that reflects the dedication of our entire staff."

Highlights of Kingsway Place Retirement Residence include:

24-hour nursing support for safety and peace of mind

Modern, accessible suites tailored to a variety of needs

Chef-prepared meals enjoyed in a vibrant dining setting

A rich calendar of social and recreational programming

A warm, inclusive community where residents thrive

With a strong focus on holistic care and resident satisfaction, Kingsway Place Retirement Residence has become a trusted name in senior living throughout York Region.

To learn more about Kingsway Place, CLICK HERE or visit www.kingswayaurora.com.

