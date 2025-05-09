Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
09.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
Award-Winning Senior Living: Kingsway Place Retirement Residence Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

Finanznachrichten News

AURORA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Kingsway Place Retirement Residence as the 2025 winner in the Senior Care / Retirement Residences category for York Region. This recognition reflects the residence's commitment to providing exceptional care, comfort, and community for older adults in the region.

Kingsway Place offers a tranquil setting with thoughtfully designed suites and a wide range of amenities that support both independence and personalized care. With 24-hour on-site nursing staff, residents and their families enjoy peace of mind knowing professional care is always available. Chef-prepared meals and engaging recreational activities further enhance residents' quality of life, promoting physical, emotional, and social well-being.

"We strive to create an environment that feels like home, where every resident is treated with dignity, compassion, and respect," said the team at Kingsway Place. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful honour that reflects the dedication of our entire staff."

Highlights of Kingsway Place Retirement Residence include:

  • 24-hour nursing support for safety and peace of mind

  • Modern, accessible suites tailored to a variety of needs

  • Chef-prepared meals enjoyed in a vibrant dining setting

  • A rich calendar of social and recreational programming

  • A warm, inclusive community where residents thrive

With a strong focus on holistic care and resident satisfaction, Kingsway Place Retirement Residence has become a trusted name in senior living throughout York Region.

To learn more about Kingsway Place, CLICK HERE or visit www.kingswayaurora.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/award-winning-senior-living-kingsway-place-retirement-residence-1025054

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
