The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 12 May 2025.
|Discontinuing sub-fund
|DK0060918498
|Long name:
|Multi Manager Inv Globale Value Aktier
|Last day of trading:
|12 May 2025
|Short name:
|MMIGLVAAKT
|Orderbook ID:
|156335
|Continuing sub-fund
|DK0060447274
|Long name:
|Multi Manager Invest Globale Aktier
|Short name:
|MMIGA
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|93173
|Discontinuing sub-fund
|DK0060918571
|Long name:
|Multi Manager Inv Globale Value Akt Akk
|Last day of trading:
|12 May 2025
|Short name:
|MMIGLVAAKTAKK
|Orderbook ID:
|156336
|Continuing sub-fund
|DK0060447357
|Long name:
|Multi Manager Invest Globale Aktier Akk
|Short name:
|MMIGAA
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|93174
For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire