The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 12 May 2025.

Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060918498 Long name: Multi Manager Inv Globale Value Aktier Last day of trading: 12 May 2025 Short name: MMIGLVAAKT Orderbook ID: 156335

Continuing sub-fund DK0060447274 Long name: Multi Manager Invest Globale Aktier Short name: MMIGA Unchanged orderbook ID: 93173

Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060918571 Long name: Multi Manager Inv Globale Value Akt Akk Last day of trading: 12 May 2025 Short name: MMIGLVAAKTAKK Orderbook ID: 156336

Continuing sub-fund DK0060447357 Long name: Multi Manager Invest Globale Aktier Akk Short name: MMIGAA Unchanged orderbook ID: 93174

For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66